Conor McGregor Keeps Trolling UFC Champ: ‘Look Out!’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might already have his next fight lined up against Dustin Poirier on January 23, but that hasn’t kept the Irish superstar from continually trolling one of the UFC’s most dominant champions via Instagram.

McGregor’s latest swipe at UFC lightweight champ and bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov was a photoshopped image of McGregor riding a jet ski in the background of the recent UFC 254 photoshoot featuring Khabib and his next opponent, interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov and Gaethje are set to meet in the main event of UFC 254 on October 24 in Abu Dhabi to crown the UFC’s undisputed champion at 155 pounds.

McGregor posted, “Look out! It’s the Gucci Mink Pimp on his Lamborghini Yacht!”

McGregor Stays Busy on Socia Media

McGregor’s been super busy posting images of himself on Instagram over the past few weeks.

On one hand, McGregor has been promoting his personal brand and touting his physical form as he readies himself for his next UFC fight.

To that end, the 32-year-old former UFC “champ champ” does appear to be in incredible shape at the present.

In fact, McGregor looks like he could be ready to fight tomorrow if necessary.

On the other hand, McGregor has been all about using his Instagram page as of late to troll longtime rival, Nurmagomedov.

To go along with the photoshopped picture posted on Wednesday, McGregor recently posted videos of the wild aftermath that took place after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229 back in October 2018.

The brawl between the two rival camps that ensued during the post-fight melee led to suspensions for both fighters, but McGregor has recently been reveling in the situation.

“Silly fool, I could smell that hat a mile away,” McGregor said in one post.

“Unlucky lads”, McGregor claimed in another.

Khabib vs. McGregor 2?

McGregor does seem keen on landing a lucrative megafight rematch against Nurmagomedov.

While his rival Nurmagomedov has been much less enthused about the idea, the current UFC lightweight champ did at least indicate McGregor’s next fight against Poirier would have to be contested at 155 pounds for the opportunity to exist.

So it seems it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

Additionally, it’s important to note that UFC president Dana White sided with the current champ on that issue, so all that the world awaits now is for McGregor and Poirier to sign their contracts for a 155-pound rematch.

Until then, McGregor continues to seem focused on returning to the UFC on January 23.

If the Irishman wants another chance at grabbing UFC gold at 155 pounds, he would seem to have a pathway there.

Of course, all that assumes McGregor both faces and defeats Poirier on January 23 in the proposed 155-pound fight.

It’s one of the most hotly anticipated UFC fights on the way, but it hasn’t been officially announced yet.

