Conor McGregor Responds to Steroid Accusations While Away From UFC

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed what he’s ‘using’ to get jacked while away from the octagon.

McGregor has remained on the sidelines since his last outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Jul. 2021. Poirier handed him a second defeat in a row when ‘The Notorious’ suffered a horrific leg break injury in the first round. McGregor underwent surgery and has been in recovery without a concrete timeline for return in place yet.

He recently made headlines for a clip he posted online in which he was showing off his jacked build while flexing in front of the cameras. The video drew a lot of attention and caused some to suspect that any steroids were involved in achieving his new physique.

A user asked McGregor if he was on the juice, tweeting: “What are you using? I want some of that.”

McGregor came across the question and issued a response detailing what he took to transform his body, writing, “Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidl spray for pain.”

Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone.

Tidl spray for pain. https://t.co/XcaxvlpxBA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 19, 2022

McGregor Is Inching Closer to His Return

McGregor bagged his first movie acting role in the upcoming reboot of “Road House.” His new venture in Hollywood cast doubts over his return. According to his manager Tim Simpson, ‘The Notorious’ is recovering well and is still en route to making his comeback in 2023.

“It fits in perfectly,” Simpson told MMA Junkie at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City. “He’s still on track for a big return next year, but this fits in perfectly in the meantime.”

“The leg is still healing,” Simpson said. “I think there’s a little bit more to go on that, but he’s been training like a madman twice a day, every day. He’s got his full team out there: the McGregor Fast team, all his health and fitness guys, physio, boxing, coaching. He’s been going hard. He’s been training super hard. He’s in amazing shape – just final adjustments to get that leg back where it needs to be.”

Michael Chandler Is in Prime Position To Fight McGregor in His Comeback

Former UFC title challenger Michael Chandler has emerged as the frontrunner to welcome McGregor back to the octagon. Chandler is scheduled to face Poirier in the promotion’s grand return to Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12 at UFC 281.

Although he was hoping for a matchup with the Irish icon, he is more determined to get another shot at the 155-pound gold.

“Yeah, I’ve said this numerous times too,” Chandler said via Sportskeeda. “You never get your hopes up for a Conor fight. With the landscape of mixed martial arts, where Conor is, his last couple of fights, obviously coming off of a really bad injury, and also him earning the right to pick and choose when and where he fights, and how often he fights… he’s got a ton of options so I didn’t really get too high on it.

“I didn’t really put my faith in that fight actually happening even though there was some good momentum and there still is some good momentum. I still got my sights set on becoming world champion.”