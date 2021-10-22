Star Isn’t Giving Up on Fighting Conor McGregor: ‘Unfinished Business’

For years, many fans have dreamt of a clash between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson, and the latter hasn’t given up on making that happen.

Both fighters have fallen on hard times recently. McGregor has lost two fights in a row to Dustin Poirier, with the last contest leaving him with a broken leg in July 2021.

On the other end, “El Cucuy” is on a 0-3 skid. Justin Gaethje snapped Ferguson’s 12-fight winning streak back in May 2020 when they fought for the UFC interim lightweight belt. Gaethje won by fifth-round TKO.

Ferguson then dropped his next two fights, losing to Charles Oliveira in December 2020 and Beneil Dariush in May 2021. Both combatants dominated Ferguson, winning by unanimous decisions.

El Cucuy hasn’t competed since and it’s unclear when he wants to fight again. But what is clear is that he hopes it’s against “Notorious.”

Taking to Twitter on October 21, 2021, Ferguson shared an edited image of himself and McGregor, writing: “Unfinished Business.” See below:

A few minutes later, El Cucuy shared a highlight clip of himself, writing “Where You At Mcnuggets!?!” Ferguson has called McGregor “Mcnuggets” for years. See below:

“Where You At Mcnuggets!?!” Time -2- Turtle🥷Up MF’s Glad Moast Of You Got The Memo 🐢💨🍃 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Crew🍃 On -2- One. -Champ 🚣‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gem24Np71B — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 21, 2021

McGregor is likely out of competition until late spring or summer, so if Ferguson wants to wait around for the Irishman, it will be a long wait.

Notorious Has Put on Noticeable Muscle Mass Since Being Sidelined With the Leg Injury

McGregor has been busy in the weight room working out his upper body since his surgery on July 11, 2021. He’s shared numerous photos on social media of his beefed-out body, and recently said he is now “50%” more powerful.

On October 22, 2021, a fan questioned McGregor on Twitter about his new size, writing: “CONOR you have people way smarter than me advising you, but I’m wondering if you can just briefly explain how putting on more muscle will help you? With more muscle won’t it just drain you faster? Sure you’ll be stronger but isn’t there a chance you also get slower?”

“There are pro’s and cons to everything,” McGregor replied “I could not move the last 3 months, so I brought heavy weights to me, and moved them. Repetitively. Play with the cards you are dealt. My power is up over 50%.”

There are pro’s and cons to everything. I could not move the last 3 months, so I brought heavy weights to me, and moved them. Repetitively.

Play with the cards you are dealt.

My power is up over 50%. https://t.co/rsBOBdz9sn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2021

McGregor Made a Bold Statement Aimed at His UFC Rivals

Another Twitter user questioned Notorious’ size gain, saying that McGregor will never fight in MMA again. They wrote: “This man is never fighting professionally mixed martial arts. Look at how big he’s gotten. Boxing?? May be down the line. But he’s not getting a cage that big. Absolutely not.”

McGregor responded to them also, tweeting: “All I read was ‘look how big he has gotten.’ My man! These clowns are f***** when I get back.”

All I read was “look how big he has gotten”

My man!

These clowns are fucked when I get back. https://t.co/QjkNclrBru — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2021

McGregor is the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion and has a professional MMA record of 22-6.

