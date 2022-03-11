Conor McGregor’s Recent Boxing Video Slammed: ‘Embarrassing’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor recently posted a video of himself hitting mitts, and Jake Paul wasn’t impressed.

On March 11, 2022, “Notorious” shared the clip on social media and wrote “Keeping it tasty.” You can watch it below via the embedded tweet:

Keepin it tasty 👅 pic.twitter.com/qtqqbzdCW3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 11, 2022

Paul, who has a professional boxing record of 5-0, has expressed on several occasions his desire to compete against McGregor inside the ring.

So, it’s not a surprise that the brash trash talker took a shot at Notorious’ boxing technique.

“This is embarrassing,” Paul said via TMZ. “Your chin is wide open with no head movement for the PROBLM CHILD right hand of God.”

