Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier: ‘UFC Cannot Be So Greedy’

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold revealed to Heavy his perfect idea for the presumed rematch on the way later this year between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight champ Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. Rockhold, 38, from Los Angeles, said he’d like to see the “greedy” UFC give a portion of the pay-per-view proceeds to Poirier’s Louisiana-based charity organization, The Good Fight foundation.

“Hopefully, the UFC cannot be so greedy, and they can do a donation to add something in to make it worthwhile for Dustin’s charity…what the original goal was for that proposal,” Rockhold said.

The Good Fight is a registered nonprofit started by Poirier and his wife Jolie. Per its official website, the organization seeks to “change the world by doing good” and is “committed and true to helping those in need”.

McGregor vs. Poirier hasn’t yet been formally announced, but both McGregor and Poirier revealed last week that they had each agreed on facing each other next.

The only thing left to be decided about the rematch is the date. Per McGregor’s post about the matter last week, the fight would either be on November 21 or December 12.

McGregor Pledged Huge Donation

McGregor already announced via social media that he’ll be giving $500,000 to The Good Fight foundation, so the pressure is on the UFC to make the fight.

Rockhold liked that idea but also suggested the UFC could make an additional donation to make the pot even bigger for The Good Fight Foundation.

When Heavy of UFC asked Rockhold why UFC superstars seemed to make so much less money per fight than their boxing counterparts, Rockhold revealed he wasn’t exactly sure.

“I don’t know everything on the back end of how it all works, but to see the popularity of a boxer and the payouts compared to…UFC fighters….it’s crazy,” Rockhold said.

But Rockhold believes the UFC could probably afford to throw some money into Poirier’s charity foundation.

“There’s a crazy disparity in the popularity of boxing vs. [MMA],” Rockhold said. “But yet the money is so much bigger in boxing, I don’t understand how there’s that much disparity between the two.”

It’s a frustrating situation for pretty much every UFC fighter beyond McGregor. Popular pro boxers seem to make exponentially more than UFC fighters, and nobody seems to know why the UFC hasn’t closed the gap yet.

“Boxers that are no-names, that aren’t that good, they’re fighting for half a million,” Rockhold.

Rockhold at the Movies

Rockhold told Heavy of UFC that he’s still planning to make his UFC comeback and that fans could expect him back inside the Octagon early next year.

In the meantime, Rockhold also made his first foray into Hollywood acting this year for the film “Cagefighter” alongside pro-wrestling champ Jon Moxley, former UFC champ Chuck Liddell and pro-MMA fighter Alex Montagnani.

“Cagefighter” was released by Screen Media on October 9 in theaters and on-demand.

You can watch the trailer below.

But don’t worry.

While Rockhold said he wasn’t closing the door on acting, he also said he wasn’t going to let anything distract him from getting back to the Octagon as soon as some nagging injuries heal.

Rockhold’s movie is out now, he’s on his way back to the UFC, and he had the perfect idea about what the UFC could do for McGregor’s next fight.

