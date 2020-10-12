Huge News for Conor McGregor: ‘Big Things Coming!’

Boxing champ Manny Pacquiao announced a major move forward in regards to landing his massive crossover megafight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The 41-year-old boxing legend from the Philippines revealed via social media on Sunday that he finally signed on the dotted line with McGregor’s management team, Paradigm Sports Management.

Pacquiao posted, “Excited to have officially partnered with @ParadigmSports for the support of my family, team, and fans as I continue my professional boxing journey. Big things coming! Stay tuned!”

Excited to have officially partnered with @ParadigmSports 🥊👊🏼Grateful for the support of my family, team, and fans as I continue my professional boxing journey. Big things coming! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/bawoPAGv4H — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) October 11, 2020

But Pacquiao’s announcement was also huge news for McGregor who could now be on his way to two massive superfights.

Pacquiao vs. McGregor Closer Than Ever Now

Pacquiao previously told Daily Mail he hadn’t actually signed with McGregor’s management team as previously reported by the company back in February, and that Pacquiao would want to be one of the event’s co-promoters for the superfight boxing bout to go forward.

Nevermind the statement purported to be from Pacquiao in the original press release seven months ago.

“I am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited for the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM have to offer,” Pacquiao said via that release. “One thing I want everyone to remember is to always think positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible.”

Pacquiao claimed he never signed, and appeared to use that as leverage for the negotiation process.

But Pacquiao is now officially confirming that he’s part of the Paradigm Sports Management team, and that means another big domino has fallen in regards to the potential Pacquiao vs. McGregor boxing match becoming a reality.

McGregor Eyeing 2 Superfights in Total

McGregor had already announced he would be facing Pacquiao in a crossover boxing match next year, but it was later reported that the fight hadn’t actually yet been signed.

While that also remains true at the present moment, it sure looks like it’s closer than ever to happening now that Pacquiao has announced his big news.

Both McGregor and Pacquiao have already expressed desires to make the fight happen. Now, both have the same management team, so the bout should be on its way.

Amazingly, though, McGregor also appears to be heading into a UFC rematch against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier later this year.

McGregor posted, “Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation.”

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Now, the two UFC stars seem only to be waiting on the UFC to officially announce the fight.

So McGregor might not have wanted to take so much time off this year, something ultimately forced on him by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it sure looks like he has huge plans to help make up for all that lost time in a hurry.

McGregor vs. Poirier 2 could happen at UFC 255 on November 21 or at UFC 256 on December 12.

Then, McGregor vs. Pacquiao inside a boxing ring could be on its way after that.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

That would put McGregor in two massive superfights in a matter of months in two different combat sports against two elite opponents.

Just participating in both events would be a massive accomplishment.

Winning one or both of them would be one of the most remarkable feats in the history of combat sports.

