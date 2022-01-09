UFC Star’s Challenge to Dana White: ‘2 Guys the Same Night’

An MMA star recently challenged UFC president Dana White to book him two fights in one night.

Khamzat Chimaev burst onto the UFC scene with two back-to-back victories in July 2020, submitting John Phillips and TKOing Rhys McKee all within the span of 10 days. The 10-0 fighter set a record in the promotion’s modern era for his effort.

He then returned in September 2020 and knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds, setting another UFC modern-era record for earning three wins in the span of 66 days.

So, Chimaev knows something about fighting another professional with very short notice. And “Borz” is open to fighting two competitors in one night, according to a recent Instagram post from the Russian-born fighter.

“@danawhite brother let me fight with 2 guys the same night, I am not kidding,” Chimaev wrote,sharing a picture of himself holding up two fingers.

See his Instagram post below:

