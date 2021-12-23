Dana White Added As Opponent to Superstar’s ‘Boxing Bucket List’

UFC president Dana White is not a fighter, however he’s been added as an opponent to a superstar’s “boxing bucket list.”

On December 22, 2021, social media sensation Jake Paul took to Twitter and shared five names he wants to box. “The Problem Child” is 5-0 as a boxer and is coming off a viral sixth-round KO victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul and “The Chosen One” boxed last Saturday during the Showtime PPV main event, and it was the second time Paul picked up a victory over Woodley. Paul has knocked out every opponent he’s competed against, and after the fight, he challenged two major UFC names, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. However, both fighters are signed to the UFC and White would have to give them permission to box Paul, or release them from their contract.

Paul and the UFC president have had bad blood for months. Paul has repeatedly called out White for how much he pays fighters, and the UFC president has discredited The Problem Child’s boxing abilities.

“Y’all are some b****** for leaving this arena,” Paul said in the ring after he got his hand raised (via Talk Sport’s Michael Benson). “I know you don’t want that s***. I’ll take out both of y’all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I’mma f*** them up too.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Canelo, Tyson Fury Are Among the Names on Paul’s Bucket List

Well, a few days later Paul took to Twitter to post the “bucket list,” which included the names of four past and present boxing world champions, as well as the UFC president.

Paul tweeted:

My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez

2) Floyd Mayweather

3) Mike Tyson

4) Tyson Furry (sic)

5) Dana White

My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez

2) Floyd Mayweather

3) Mike Tyson

4) Tyson Furry

5) Dana White — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 23, 2021

Now, White has trained in boxing and was a boxercise coach before he became the president of the UFC. He was even set to box former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz back in the day, but the fight never came to fruition.

That being said, it’s highly unlikely White would even consider stepping into the ring with Paul.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Paul Appears to Have Multiple Ideas for His Next Opponent

The Problem Child was very active in the ring during the past 13 months, boxing four times. In the span, he knocked out NBA point guard Nate Robinson, TKOd former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren, and then beat Woodley twice, winning a split decision their first bout and knocking him out in their second.

There are a few ways Paul can go for his next fight. First, Tommy Fury has expressed interest in wanting to reschedule a match with The Problem Child. They were supposed to box on December 18, 2021, but Fury pulled out with a rib injury and he was replaced by Woodley.

There are talks that Paul is considering boxing former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as well.

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Rip Dustin Poirier for Losing at UFC 269