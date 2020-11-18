UFC’s Dana White Explodes: ‘Piece of F****** S***!’

UFC president Dana White took aim at boxing promoter Bob Arum while speaking with the media on Tuesday night. Arum is the CEO of Top Rank and currently promotes WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who retained his title on November 14 when he defeated Kell Brooke at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Crawford is 37-0 in his professional boxing career and one of the best talents in the sport. However, Arum recently told The Athletic that he has lost money promoting “Bud”.

Although Crawford is a top pound-for-pound boxer, Arum has not been impressed with Bud’s drawing power and the revenue he has generated for Top Rank.

“The question is, ‘Do we want to keep him?'” Arum said. “I could build a house in Beverly Hills on the money I’ve lost on him in the last three fights.”

During Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series post-fight press conference, White unloaded on Arum for making the comment about Crawford.

Dana White on Arum: ‘Are You F****** Kidding Me?’

White did not appreciate Arum saying that he could build a house in Beverly Hills with the amount of money he’s lost because of Crawford.

“Can you imagine if I said that?” White said via MMA Junkie. “Are you (expletive) kidding me? You guys would murder me if I said that. I’d never hear the end of that. That’s what you do. That’s not (Crawford’s) (expletive) problem, that’s your problem.”

White continued, saying that it is Arum’s job to promote Bud.

“His problem isn’t to figure out how you make money. You (expletive) signed a deal with this kid, at how many people we have on the roster, our roster is very inflated right now. We have a very big roster, the biggest roster we’ve ever had in the history of the company. I have to pay all these kids. How I pay them is not their (expletive) problem. It’s my (expletive) problem.“

“Imagine me saying ‘oh, I gotta pay Conor McGregor this much money, I could have built a house in Beverly Hills.’ Shut the (expletive) up, you (expletive) scumbag. Pay your (expletive) fighter what you owe him, do your job. Bob Arum is a piece of (expletive) (expletive).”

Next Event: UFC 255 Takes Place on Saturday, November 21

The next UFC event takes place on Saturday, November 21. The pay-per-view, UFC 255, is headlined by a men’s flyweight showdown between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 4 ranked Alex Perez. It is the “God of War’s” first title defense since winning the vacant belt in July against Joseph Benavidez.

In the co-main event, dominant women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to make her fourth title defense when she takes on No. 3 ranked Jennifer Maia.

In the featured bout on the main card, welterweight star Mike Perry will fight “The Dirty Bird,” Tim Means.

