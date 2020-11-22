UFC’s Dana White: ‘I Don’t Even Know What to Say’

Like most fight fans, UFC president Dana White expected to see Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. go for a knockout during their upcoming boxing bout on November 28, however he learned that the two legends aren’t supposed to try for one.

The battle between the two boxing legends is set to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and the exhibition match will be eight, two-minute rounds. The event can be viewed on the platform Triller, as well as pay-per-view.

During the UFC 255 post-fight press conference on Saturday night, White was asked for his Tyson vs. Jones prediction. Watch below:

“I don’t know, it’s such a tough one to call,” White said. “You know, when’s the last time we saw either one of them fight?” White was then informed by the media that Tyson and Jones aren’t supposed to try to land a knockout blow.

“There’s no knockouts?” White asked. “They’re not allowed to knock each other out?” The UFC president then broke out in laughter.

“How do you enforce that?” White asked the media.

Yahoo Sport’s Kevin Iole told the UFC president that the exhibition match will “hard sparring,” as per California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster. Jones and Tyson will also be wearing 12-ounce gloves. After the match was announced, Foster told the media via Boxing Scene, “We can’t mislead the public as to this is some kind of real fight. They can get into it a little bit, but I don’t want people to get hurt.”

“It’s an exhibition,” Foster continued. “They can exhibit their boxing skills, but I don’t want them using their best efforts to hurt each other. They’re going to spar hard, but they shouldn’t be going for a knockout. This isn’t a record-book type of fight. This is not world-championship boxing right now. It’s not what this is. People shouldn’t be getting knocked out. The public can see what kind of shape Roy and Mike are still in.”

According to Iole, the referee will give the boxers instructions before the bout to not try for a KO.

“Alright,” White responded. “I’d like to bet that doesn’t happen. Can you bet on that?” The UFC president was then told he couldn’t bet on the bout because it’s an exhibition match.

“Oh s***, you can’t even bet on this fight?” White asked. “I did not know that. Okay, teaching me things you guys… I don’t even know what to say to that.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Tyson vs. Jones Won’t Have Official Scoring or Winner, 3 Champions Scoring Remotely for WBC

The anticipated match between Tyson and Jones has smaller stakes than what was initially assumed. As per a report from the Boxing Scene, the California State Athletic Commission will not supply judges for the bout and an official winner will not be determined.

The WBC will have scoring, however, as three former boxing champions, Vinny Pazienza, Chad Dawson and Christy Martin, will score the bout remotely. According to the outlet, “each round will be scored and announced to the public with scoring criteria taking into consideration.”

Furthermore, the WBC will award either Jones or Tyson the “Frontline Battle Belt.”

During the UFC 255 post-fight press conference, White was informed that there wouldn’t be an official winner. “Oh s***,” he said. “I didn’t know that either. The hits keep coming.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya Is Commentating Tyson vs. Jones

Undisputed UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be working on the commentary desk for Tyson vs. Jones. “The Last Stylebender” recently gave his thoughts on Tyson’s return and his excitement for the bout.

“I am so grateful that I am going to be there commentating,” said Adesanya via Sports Illustrated. “Mike’s been retired for so many years, so this is something I never thought I’d see again. But as soon as I saw a clip of him training, I thought, ‘What the f***? Mike Tyson is banging again.’”

“We’re not going to see an exhibition, this will be a fight between two war dogs gunning for each other,” Adesanya continued. “I know fighting, I know boxing, and I’ve studied Tyson and Roy Jones. I know their strengths. I used to watch their highlights before my kickboxing fights just to fire myself up because I was such a fan.

Adesanya will be working alongside boxing legend “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Al Bernstein during the event. “I can’t wait to be on this call with ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard and shoot the s*** about fighting and share some of my insights, as well.”

READ NEXT: UFC Fighter Blasts Conor McGregor: ‘Go Blow Some Lines!’