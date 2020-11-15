UFC Fighter Blasts Conor McGregor: ‘Go Blow Some Lines!’

Top UFC lightweight Paul Felder recently fired back at Irish superstar Conor McGregor after “Notorious” made a claim about Felder’s heritage. Felder’s nickname is “The Irish Dragon,” which has been a point of contention between him and McGregor.

Earlier this year, McGregor said that Felder is a German-English name. Notorious took to Twitter days before The Irish Dragon fought Dan Hooker during UFC Fight Night 168 in February.

Both Notorious and Felder replied to a fan’s question. The fan commented on the outfit The Irish Dragon’s was wearing during a faceoff with Hooker, writing, “If [Paul Felder] fought [Conor McGregor], would he still dress like that and call himself the ‘Irish Dragon?'”

See the outfit below:

FACE-TO-FACE! Our main event looks ready for Saturday 👊 #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/IpNfBJwhLi — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2020

Felder responded to the fan, tweeting, “Wtf wouldn’t I?”

McGregor then replied to Felder with a harsh response, writing, “The Felders are German-English. Shut up you ginger German tw*t.”

On Monday, McGregor took aim at Felder once again, implying that The Irish Dragon is German. Notorious tweeted, “Günther, Schneider, and Felder. #TheLads.”

McGregor included a German flag emoji at the end of the tweet, insinuating that Felder’s last name is of German origin. See below:

Felder Responded to McGregor’s Heritage Claims, Told Him to ‘Blow Some Lines’

Felder is the most recent hero in the MMA community, fighting former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos on five days’ notice after Islam Makhachev pulled out of his fight with RDA due to injury. The two met in the main event of UFC Vegas 14 on Saturday and dos Anjos won the fight via split decision.

While speaking to the media before the event, Felder was asked about McGregor’s heritage comment.

“If he’s talking about my name which is more German, then let’s talk about his Scottish name and how he’s Scottish then,” Felder said via MMA Fighting. “Shut the f*** up. … Go blow some lines and shut the f*** up.”

Felder Halted Retirement Rumors, Said He Isn’t Going Anywhere

The Irish Dragon has been publicly contemplating retirement since his fight with Hooker. After losing to Hooker in February by split decision, Felder said he was considering walking away from fighting. He didn’t, however, and he fought for the second time in 2020 when he took on RDA.

Although he lost the decision, Felder revealed during his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping that he wasn’t going to retire.

“I’m not going anywhere right now,” Felder said via MMA Fighting. “I can tell you I’m not done. I might lose my ranking a little bit but what I’ve learned in this sport is none of that matters. What matters is going out there, showing up, showing who you are inside, what determination you have.” During the interview, The Irish Dragon revealed he hadn’t stepped into an MMA gym for four months prior to taking the bout with dos Anjos.

