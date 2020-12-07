UFC’s Dana White Slams Fight: ‘Didn’t That Kid Get Beat Up?’

On Sunday, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced on social media that he is boxing YouTube star Logan Paul in a “super exhibition” match on February 20, 2021. The event will take place on pay-per-view via Fanmio Boxing and the rules pertaining to the exhibition bout have not yet been revealed.

Mayweather, 43, is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time at 50-0 and Paul, 25, has only one professional boxing match under his belt, a decision loss to fellow Youtuber KSI in November 2019.

Although Paul outweighs Mayweather by around 50 pounds and has six inches of height on the boxer, he will be a massive underdog on February 20. And one person who isn’t impressed with the matchup is UFC president Dana White.

While speaking with Kyle Forgeard of the “Nelk Boys” on Sunday, White gave his initial thoughts on Mayweather vs. Paul.

“When people ask me what’s the state of boxing right now, that’s where it’s at,” White said. “I mean, didn’t that kid get beat up by the f****** video game kid from England and now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

Dana White on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/USDMU8EilD — NELK (@nelkboys) December 7, 2020

The pay-per-view is currently on pre-sale for $24.99 on Fanmio Boxing’s website. According to the website, after the first 1 million pay-per-views are sold, the price will increase to $39.99. Then, on December 29, the price will increase to $59.99. On February 11, 2021, the price will be raised to $69.99.

Mayweather & Paul Have Both Been Inactive in 2020

This will be Mayweather’s first taste of action in over two years. “Money” has not competed in a pro bout since defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017 via tenth-round TKO. Most recently, Mayweather competed in an exhibition boxing bout against Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018, taking out the Japanese kickboxer via first-round TKO.

Paul hasn’t competed in a boxing match since taking on KSI last year, however he has actively posted content on social media of himself training since. His brother, Jake Paul, competed in the co-main event under Triller’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, knocking out NBA point guard Nate Robinson in the second round.

Mayweather & Paul Recently Called Each Other Out on Social Media

It’s unclear how long the exhibition bout between Money and Paul has been brewing behind the scenes, however the two take aim at each other on social media last month.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games, Mayweather tweeted on November 18. “3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b****. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

A day later, Paul replied to Mayweather’s callout by sharing a screenshot of Mayweather’s tweet and writing, “big tweet from a little man @floydmayweather.” He also posted an edited photo portraying a face-off between him and Mayweather. See the Instagram post below:

