Floyd Mayweather Announces Boxing Match With YouTube Star

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced that he and YouTube star Logan Paul are participating in a “super exhibition” boxing match on February 20, 2021. As the pay-per-view match was just announced, details about the exhibition bout are still sparse.

Fanmio Boxing, one of the co-promoters for the bout, detailed on its website: “Watch the undefeated, 12-time, five-division boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather fight social media sensation Logan Paul live in a Special Exhibition PPV match only on Fanmio Boxing.”

Mayweather, 43, has a professional boxing record of 50-0 and has been teasing a comeback since his exhibition bout in 2018 against Tenshin Nasukawa. Paul, 25, is 0-1, losing his only professional bout in November 2019 when he dropped a decision to fellow YouTuber KSI.

Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, competed on November 28 in a professional boxing bout against NBA point guard Nate Robinson and won via second-round KO.

This story is still developing.

