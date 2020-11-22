Dana White Wants UFC Legend to Retire: ‘Shell of His Former Self’

Mixed martial arts legend and former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua was defeated Saturday night and UFC president Dana White is ready for “Shogun” to retire.

Shogun rematched Paul Craig during the UFC 255 main card on November 21. The two fighters competed a year ago and fought to a split draw, but the fight went much differently on Saturday night. Craig used his grappling to control Rua on the ground and eventually finished the Brazilian with ground and pound in the second round.

Although it was only the second loss Shogun has sustained since 2014, the 38-year-old fighter seemed to show his age at UFC 255, not looking like his younger, more competitive self. The 40-fight veteran has been fighting at the highest level for well over a decade and White believes Father Time has caught up with Rua.

During the UFC 255 post-fight press conference, White told the media that Shogun looked like a “shell of his former self.” The UFC president complemented Craig’s performance but said he didn’t think Shogun was the Shogun of old.

[Craig] looked good tonight, not to take anything away from him at all, you know. He came in and did what he had to do tonight. Just being honest, Shogun didn’t look like Shogun to me tonight. Shogun looked old and looked like a shell of his former self tonight. So, yeah, I’d like to see him hang it up hopefully.

The president told the media that he believes Shogun has two fights left on his UFC contract, however he hopes the former champion retires.

Shogun won the UFC light heavyweight title in May 2010 when he defeated then-champ Lyoto Machida at UFC 113. He has a professional record of 27-12-1, with 21 wins by either KO or TKO, one by submission and five by decision.

