Dana White Is ‘100%’ Down For New Nate Diaz Opponent

UFC president Dana White knows what direction he wants to go with Nate Diaz for his next fight.

If the UFC president gets his way, Diaz will fight the promotion’s fastest rising star, Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev returned to the Octagon after a year away from the sport and absolutely dominated No. 11-ranked welterweight Li Jingliang. He choked “The Leech” out in the first round without absorbing any punches from the ranked fighter.

With the win at UFC 267 on October 30, 2021, Chimaev improved his MMA record to 10-0 and he’s now 4-0 in the UFC. And the most impressive thing? “Borz” has only been hit by one significant strike so far in his UFC career.

White recently spoke with TMZ about Chimaev and said Borz is the most dominant fighter he’s ever seen through four fights.

“100 percent,” White said. “This guy is like nothing anybody has ever seen. When you think about it, he’s got more UFC wins than he’s been hit inside the Octagon. That’s insane.”

White also said that the UFC streamed Chimaev’s UFC 267 walkout on Instagram Live and it broke their record, saying it is the “biggest” they’ve ever done.

White was then asked if he was going to look into Diaz fighting Chimaev as Borz challenged the UFC veteran during the post-fight press conference.

“Yeah, we’re going to talk to Nate about it,” White said.

And if Diaz is “down” for the fight, White said he would make it happen.

“100 percent,” White said.

Diaz Is 0-2 in His Last 2 Fights

The next time Diaz enters the cage, it may be the last fight of his UFC contract. It’s become public knowledge Diaz only has one bout left and it’s unclear if the promotion and Diaz will negotiate a new deal.

He is 0-2 in his last two fights, losing to Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal, however Diaz continues to be one of the biggest names in the UFC.

UFC 267 Fight Card Results

Here are the results of the full UFC 267 fight card:

Glover Teixeira def. Jan Blachowicz (c) via second-round submission, Light heavyweight championship

Petr Yan (ic) def. Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46), Bantamweight interim championship

Islam Makhachev def. Dan Hooker via first-round submission, Lightweight

Alexander Volkov def. Marcin Tybura via decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28), Heavyweight

Khamzat Chimaev def. Li Jingliang via first-round submission, Welterweight

Magomed Ankalaev def. Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28), Light heavyweight

Amanda Ribas def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), Women’s strawweight

Zubaira Tukhugov def. Ricardo Ramos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), Featherweight

Albert Duraev def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27), Middleweight

Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos def. Benoit Saint-Denis via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-26), welterweight

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Shamil Gamzatov via first-round TKO, Light heavyweight

Lerone Murphy def. Makwan Amirkhani via second-round KO, Featherweight

Andre Petroski def. Yaozong Hu via third-round submission, Middleweight

Tagir Ulanbekhov def. Allan Nascimento via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28), Flyweight

