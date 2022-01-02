Dana White on Jake Paul’s UFC Fight & Boxing Retirement Challenge

UFC president Dana White has responded to Jake Paul’s viral challenge.

“The Problem Child” is 5-0 as a boxer and he holds victories over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ex-Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren. Paul tweeted on January 1, 2022, that he would take an MMA fight in the UFC against Jorge Masvidal.

The social media sensation also tweeted that he would retire from boxing.

However, the MMA fight with Masvidal will only happen under three conditions. Here is Paul’s challenge to White (via MMA Junkie):

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now) 2) Guarantee UFC fighters %%50 of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021) 3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge. To all UFC fighter – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and your peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term health and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy. I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

Dana White Responds to Paul’s Challenge, Calls Him a ‘Cheater’ & ‘Stupid’

Paul’s challenge to White came days after the UFC president shared his own challenge for Paul. While appearing on “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas” podcast, White said he’d allow Paul to randomly drug test him for cocaine for 10 years if he could randomly test The Problem Child for two years for performance-enhancing drugs.

Then, taking to Instagram hours after Paul’s tweet about fighting Masvidal in the UFC, White pointed out that Paul never acknowledged his drug test challenge.

“Jake, you never responded to the challenge,” White said in the video. “You publicly stated that I use cocaine. I do not.”

“I believe that you are a cheater,” the UFC president continued. “And I believe that you use steroids.”

Then, White turned his attention to Paul’s tweet. “And that thing that you came out with today, nobody on Earth thinks that you really wrote that,” White said. “You’re too stupid.”

The UFC president then took aim at The Problem Child’s manager and business partner Nakisa Bidarian. Bidarian used to work for the UFC as their chief financial officer and helped the promotion with the massive $4 billion sale in 2016.

“That guy used to be an accountant for me,” White said. “And let’s just say this, he no longer works for me and I think he’s a scumbag.”

White Said Paul Can’t Sell PPVs Unlike Masvidal, Diaz, McGregor and Tyson

White challenged Paul and Bidarian to start their own MMA promotion if they think they can treat the fighters better. However, White thinks the two should focus on The Problem Child’s career instead.

“What you and the warlock (Bidarian) should be focused on is your business,” White said. “You’re tanking. You can’t sell pay-per-views. You’re calling out Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, these are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views. So, you do whatever the hell you want to do.”

Then, White circled back to his original challenge. “I’m ready to roll, buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this, Jake.”

