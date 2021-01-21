UFC President Dana White Threatens: ‘See What Happens’

In the past few weeks, UFC president Dana White has made several statements that the promotion is prepared to crack down on those who choose to illegally stream and pirate events.

White recently said that the UFC has “overcome a huge hurdle” in terms of stopping individuals from illegally accessing fight cards online and he looks forward to the “crying and the begging” of those he catches in the act.

According to MMA Junkie’s John Morgan, since White has come out with UFC’s plan to halt illegal access, some streamers and pirates have taken it upon themselves to try and outsmart the president by sharing the fights online.

During the UFC 257 press conference on Thursday, Morgan asked White, “You kind of stirred the pot a little bit with the piracy and online streamers. They want to come after you and give this thing away. Any regret with maybe stirring the pot a little bit?”

White made it clear that he has no regret taking on piracy and illegal streaming. He said that the UFC is watching someone and will know if a fight fan accesses UFC 257 illegally through him.

“No, I’m glad you asked me about that because we got one,” White answered. “We got him. We’re watching this guy right now. All you have to do is turn it on Saturday, and we got you f****r. I can’t wait. Turn it on Saturday, streamers, and see what happens.”

UFC 257 Features 2 Massive Fights in the Lightweight Division

This year is already shaping up to be a massive year for the UFC. On January 23, the promotion will air its first pay-per-view of 2021 and it will be headlined by MMA’s biggest superstar, “Notorious” Conor McGregor. He will return to the lightweight division, where he hasn’t fought since October 2018, to take on No. 2 ranked Dustin Poirier.

It is a rematch over six years in the making, with Notorious defeating “The Diamond” in the first round of their featherweight bout at UFC 178 in 2014. There are massive stakes for the victor as they will likely fight for gold next.

In the co-main event. No. 6 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker will welcome multiple-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler to the Octagon. The winner will take a meaningful step forward toward fighting for a championship and the loser will take a step back in the stacked lightweight division.

UFC 257 Full Fight Card

See the full fight card for UFC 257 below:

Main Card via ESPN+ PPV

Main Event: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Co-Main Event: Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary Card via ESPN+ & ESPN

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early Preliminary Card via ESPN+ & UFC Fight Pass

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

