Dana White Thinks UFC Star Will ‘Get Hurt’ if He Fights Kamaru Usman

UFC president Dana White thinks that if he pits welterweight king Kamaru Usman and Nick Diaz against each other, the latter will “get hurt.”

Speaking with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole, the UFC president reacted to Diaz’s recent comments. Diaz, 38, wants to return to the Octagon this year, and he called for a fight with Usman.

In short, White doesn’t think that’s a good idea, and he showed no interest in making that contest happen.

White called Usman the best pound-for-pound fighter on earth, and said: “I need to look out, I need to look out for Nick and make sure that Nick doesn’t get hurt.”

“I don’t want to see Nick Diaz get hurt,” White continued.

Iole also asked White if the promotion was actively trying to find Diaz a fight, and White responded: “Not that I’m aware of, no.”

Diaz (26-10) last competed in September at UFC 266 against former UFC 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler. It was Diaz’s first fight since 2015, and although he hung with Lawler on the feet for nearly three full rounds, he was eventually stopped via TKO.

The popular mixed martial artist hasn’t picked up a win since his unanimous decision victory over ex-two division champion BJ Penn in 2011.

Diaz Recently Said He Wants to Fight for UFC Gold Upon His Return

TMZ Sports caught up with Diaz a few weeks ago, and Diaz confirmed he’s planning on fighting by the end of 2022. “I’m working on the end of the year,” Diaz said. “Yeah. I’m working on it.”

When Diaz was first asked who he wanted to battle in his return fight, he answered: “I don’t know right now. I’m focused on my training right now.”

But when he was asked to choose between boxing Canelo Alvarez or competing against Usman, Diaz picked “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“I’d rather fight for a title,” Diaz said. “If I’m gonna fight, I want to fight for a title.”

Diaz Asked UFC for a ‘Shot’ at Usman

Usman is still recovering from hand surgery and although Leon Edwards appears to be the next title challenger, The Nigerian Nightmare has yet to be officially paired with someone. When asked about the opening, Diaz said:

“Yeah, and that’s the thing. They want to say if I want to fight like a bunch of guys and stuff like that, but I’m like, you know what, it’s a bigger fight, you know, if you just skip all the mess.”

“I don’t need to go in there and get my a** whooped by one of those young guys anyways. And it’s not that I won’t win, it’s just that I’m not motivated to fight somebody that’s… Yeah, I want to fight for the title. I’m 38 years old.”

The fighter was asked to predict how he believes the potential scrap would go down. “I think I’ll beat him,” Diaz responded.

Then, looking right at the camera, Diaz challenged Usman: “I think I could beat you. I’d love it if they gave me a shot. I think I could beat you.”