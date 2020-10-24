Dana White: ‘Baddest Motherf***** on the Planet!’

UFC president Dana White revealed after the latest UFC pay-per-view card why the main event winner Khabib Nurmagomedov was “one of the toughest human beings” in the sport and the “baddest motherf***** on the planet”.

White might never have been more right in his life about those two points.

Because White told the media after Nurmagomedov’s shocking retirement at UFC 254 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi that the undefeated lightweight champion had suffered some broken bones in his foot just three weeks before his epic win over Justin Gaethje.

“He is the baddest motherf***** on the planet!” White proclaimed after the fight.

A few minutes later, White explained just how bad a dude Nurmagomedov is.

“What this guy’s been through, we’re all lucky that we got to see him fight tonight,” White said. “I’m hearing rumors of other things that I didn’t know about that you guys will hear about when it comes out later.”

"Apparently he was in the hospital, he broke his foot."@danawhite says he was told @TeamKhabib broke his foot three weeks before #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/sSVkwYjePl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

White also said Nurmagomedov had recently been hospitalized.

“Apparently, he was in the hospital. He broke his foot three weeks ago,” White said. “So he has two broken toes and a bone that was broken in his foot, never told anybody walking around. He is one of the toughest human beings on the planet and he is the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Seriously, you have to start putting him up there in GOAT status.”

Nurmagomedov defeated Gaethje via second-round submission.

Nurmagomedov Also Dealt With Mumps

Later, Yahoo’s Kevin Iole confirmed the wild story White revealed in the post-fight press conference.

Additionally, Iole revealed some equally crazy information about Khabib’s fight camp.

According to Nurmagomedov’s coach, Javier Mendez, Nurmagomedov was also recently diagnosed with mumps, a viral condition that leaves most people feeling feverish, achy, and hardly able to move their heads.

Iole posted, “Before he broke a toe in his foot, Khabib had mumps. Coach Javier Mendez just told me that was the worst camp they had and he was out two weeks cuz of the mumps. Got it in mid-September.”

Before he broke a toe in his foot, Khabib had mumps. Coach Javier Mendez just told me that was the worst camp they had and he was out two weeks cuz of the mumps. Got it in mid-September. #UFC254 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 24, 2020

Somehow Nurmagomedov still managed to train for the fight, and whatever he did worked to perfection.

UFC Champ’s Grueling Final Training Camp

So heading into what turned out to be Nurmagomedov’s final fight in the UFC’s Octagon, Nurmagomedov had suffered one of the hardest training camps of his entire life.

Keep in mind that it was likely already going to be the case since the champ was going to be fighting for the first time without his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov by his side.

Khabib’s father died in Russia earlier this year due to complications from COVID-19.

Regardless, none of those things kept Nurmagomedov from beating Gaethje on Saturday at UFC 254 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

In fact, Nurmagomedov amazingly appeared as dominant as ever in the fight. He pressured the dangerous Gaethje from the start and tracked him down fast for the furious finish.

Nurmagomedov’s performance after such dire difficulties won’t soon be forgotten in the sport.

Neither will the champ’s remarkable 29-0 MMA career and epic run as the UFC’s lightweight champion.

