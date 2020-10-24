UFC Superstar Announces Surprise Retirement After UFC 254

UFC Superstar Announces Surprise Retirement After UFC 254

UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov surprisingly announced his retirement on Saturday after defeating Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254. Nurmagomedov defeated Gaethje via second-round submission in the fight. It was a vintage performance by one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. But Nurmagomedov shocked the entire UFC world in his post-fight interview when the 31-year-old announced he was calling it quits.

Immediately after scoring the victory, Nurmagomodev fell to his knees and wept.

Nurmagomedov finishes his MMA career undefeated at 29-0. He retires as the UFC’s undisputed lightweight champion and will go down in history as one of the sport’s best and most popular fighters.

