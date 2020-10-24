UFC Superstar Announces Surprise Retirement After UFC 254

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov surprisingly announced his retirement on Saturday after defeating Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254. Nurmagomedov defeated Gaethje via second-round submission in the fight. It was a vintage performance by one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. But Nurmagomedov shocked the entire UFC world in his post-fight interview when the 31-year-old announced he was calling it quits.

You can watch Nurmagomedov’s stunning announcement below.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after #UFC254, walking away with an undefeated record of 29-0. pic.twitter.com/8zeppj5rZc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

Immediately after scoring the victory, Nurmagomodev fell to his knees and wept.

Khabib got emotional after his win at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/jVuwSD2j7b — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

Nurmagomedov finishes his MMA career undefeated at 29-0. He retires as the UFC’s undisputed lightweight champion and will go down in history as one of the sport’s best and most popular fighters.

BREAKING: Khabib Nurmagomedov announces his retirement from MMA. #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/JtLGvh36ds — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 24, 2020

