UFC President Dana White Reveals: ‘I Have a Feeling’

UFC president Dana White revealed on Thursday that lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov may not be walking away from the sport just yet. “The Eagle” defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24 and subsequently announced his retirement from MMA at 29-0.

However, the Russian may be backtracking. While speaking with Zach Gelb on Thursday, White said that nobody knew, including Nurmagomedov’s coaches, that the fighter was planning on retiring after his fight with Gaethje. However, the promotion’s president said that The Eagle may try to earn one more win inside the Octagon before hanging his gloves up for good.

“Khabib and I have been talking, and you know, he was completely emotional that night when he got through that fight,” White said. “I have a feeling that he might go for 30-0.”

On Saturday, Nurmagomedov revealed that he was retiring from the sport because his mother didn’t want him to compete without his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Abdulmanap died in the summer from complications stemming from COVID-19. The Eagle was very close to his father as Abdulmanap was his coach, mentor and friend.

When asked if he believes Nurmagomedov will fight again, White said, “I do. I think he’s not going to retire. His dad wanted him to get to 30-0 and I think he wants to honor his dad’s wish.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC’s Joe Rogan Shows Off Deadly Striking in Video [WATCH]