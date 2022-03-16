Dana White Sends Strong Warning to Kamaru Usman About Boxing Plans

UFC president Dana White recently warned reigning 170-pound king Kamaru Usman about pursuing a fight with boxing great Canelo Alvarez.

Usman has been very vocal about wanting to box Alvarez. Ahead of his UFC 268 clash with Colby Covington in November 2021, “The Nigerian Nightmare” said: “Since when have we ever seen the pound-for-pound mixed martial artist go up against the pound-for-pound boxer, both in their prime, not when they’re older or retired and you’re trying to pull them back.

“Both in their prime. That’s what I’m looking to do. That’s something that scares me, that’s something that gets me up in the morning. That’s something that I might risk leaving my daughter for another 12 weeks for. We’ll see. That’s something that I’m looking at.”

Well, White thinks Usman should focus on MMA, and not on boxing ESPN’s No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound boxer. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the UFC president called the potential battle “horrible” and “stupid.”

“He (Usman) is serious about it, he shouldn’t be serious about it,” White said via the outlet. “I don’t like that fight at all. Everything about it is horrible. It’s a stupid fight to make, it makes no sense. I don’t know how many people would be interested in seeing that.”

White is not bullish that the fight can’t compare to the mega-event that Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was for a variety of reasons.

“When Conor and Floyd fought it took on a life of its own. Everywhere I went people asked me if those two are going to fight. It just kept building, building and building. It ended up being the biggest pay-per-view ever.

“Something could come along but the whole Boxing vs MMA thing is silly.”

Alvarez’s Promoter Eddie Hearn Doesn’t Rule Out the Potential Clash

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, who recently signed a two-fight deal with Alvarez, didn’t dismiss the possible boxing match. During a recent interview on The DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn said Alvarez doesn’t “belittle fights” with non-boxers, like Usman and even Jake Paul.

And if the UFC president is willing to sit down and talk, Hearn would be open as well.

“He’s under contract with UFC, but if Dana White wants to do it, we’d love to discuss it,” Hearn said via Mirror.

“I don’t see how Usman would have any shot at all against Canelo Alvarez, but therefore why not,” Hearn said via the outlet. “The thing I say about Canelo is, even when you mention Jake Paul to him, he doesn’t belittle these fights. Never say never.”

Usman Is Out With a Hand Injury, Likely Defending Belt Against Leon Edwards Next

Pound for pound best fighter in the world @USMAN84kg had hand ligament surgery today. This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP pic.twitter.com/fQoAMKGR0M — danawhite (@danawhite) February 8, 2022

Usman underwent hand surgery in February and is expected to be out for a few more months. When he returns, he’ll likely take on No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards for his sixth title defense.

The two fought back in 2015 and Usman won the bout via unanimous decision. Edwards hasn’t tasted defeat since then, and he’s currently riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak.

