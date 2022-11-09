UFC Star Daniel Cormier Reacts To Teammate Cain Velasquez’s Release on Bail

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier is over the moon after his friend and teammate, ex-UFC heavyweight king Cain Velasquez, was released on bail.

Velasquez was arrested and charged in February after being accused of pursuing Harry Goularte — the man facing an allegation of sexually molesting Velasquez’s four-year-old son — in a car chase. Velasquez was accused of firing a .40 caliber handgun multiple times at Goularte’s vehicle which injured Paul Bender — Goularte’s stepfather and a passenger in his vehicle.

Velasquez now faces several charges due to the allegations — like premeditated murder — and should he be convicted on all 10 counts, he could be locked up on a life sentence.

On Wednesday, Velasquez was released on bail which he posted for $1 million.

“DC,” who rose to mixed martial arts prominence alongside Velasquez through the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, was featured in-studio on Ariel Helwani’s “The MMA Hour” on Wednesday. Cormier is currently in New York City as he’s tasked to commentate Saturday’s UFC 281.

And during the interview, Helwani brought up Velasquez’s release.

“How good was that, huh?” Cormier asked. “We FacedTimed a little bit this morning… That’s my boy, man. I was so happy.”

“He’s home, laying on the couch with his kid, playing. I can’t wait to go home and see him. I’m happy for that man.”

When Helwani asked Cormier how Velasquez was doing, DC responded: “He’s happy… Because, you know, there were some times where him and I sat and I visited — we’re just talking about life and what his life became in there, like you’ve got to start to adjust.

“I think one of the most telling things that Cain told me when we were in there was, he goes, ‘As I sit here and I eat, and I’m eating this food, and I’m taking stuff from the [commissary] and trying to like — live.’ He goes, ‘I think back to my pantry and I think, I can’t imagine I can have any of this whenever I wanted.’

“We’re talking about our pantries. Something you probably walk past in your house every day and take for granted.”

Velasquez Gave His First Statement After Leaving Custody

On Wednesday, a video was shared online of Velasquez leaving a Santa Clara County, California holding facility. KRON 4 was there to film Velasquez leaving custody for the first time in eight months.

“Just feel blessed,” Velasquez answered when asked how he felt (h/t MMA Fighting). “Ready to go home, be with the loved ones, family, friends and make something positive of this whole situation.

“Just thank you to everybody who had my support. I love all of you. Just always continue to be better as a person, always do good things and just make something positive of this terrible situation. My family and I, we’re going to do that.”

Velasquez was denied bail multiple times throughout the process. And per MMA Fighting, Velasquez has several conditions he must abide by. “Velasquez is confined to home detention with GPS monitoring and he’s not allowed to have any weapons in house,” the outlet reported. “Velasquez was also ordered to undergo outpatient treatment for traumatic brain injury and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) a nearby facility close to his home as well as counseling for parents of children who have been victimized by sexual abuse.”

Cormier Said Velasquez’s Usage of Psychedelics Likely Helped Prepare Him for the Last 8 Months

Helwani brought up KRON 4’s video of Velasquez leaving the holding facility, saying that Velasquez looked “almost zen-like.”

“That’s some changes he made before any of this happened,” Cormier said. “And he would talk about it. I think that honestly prepared him for what he’s been going through the last eight months. Because he was able to center himself and really go to a place where he could deal with everything he was dealing with.

“Every time he went to one of those hearings he was probably hoping and praying that he got to go home. And it was always a ‘no.'”

In October 2021, Velasquez appeared on Helwani’s show and shared that he had started taking psychedelics — like ayahuasca — which he attributed to setting him on an emotionally healthy path.