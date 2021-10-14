Deontay Wilder Breaks Silence After KO Loss to Tyson Fury [LOOK]

“The Bronze Bomber,” Deontay Wilder finally broke his silence after losing to Tyson Fury last weekend.

Although The Bronze Bomber had moments during the heavyweight boxing championship contest against the “Gypsy King,” including dropping the WBC champ twice, Wilder was ultimately knocked out in the 11th round.

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, Wilder took to Instagram to share his feelings about the fight and defeat. Wilder wrote that he hopes he showed boxing fans that he is a “true warrior and a true king in this sport.” The Bronze Bomber stated that he will take lessons from this defeat and he also congratulated and thanked Fury for the “historical memories.”

Read Wilder’s full statement below:

Wow, what a hell of a night! I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination. I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen. We didn’t get the win but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win. Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport. Hopefully, WE proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in. Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever. #BomZquad #TilThisDay

The defeat is Wilder’s second in his professional boxing career. He holds a record of 42-2-1, winning 41 of his fights by either KO or TKO and defeating every opponent not named the Gypsy King.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Fury Told Fans to Never ‘Doubt Me’ In Post-Fight Statement

The Gypsy King took to Twitter after his big win against Wilder on October 9, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fury, who improved his undefeated professional boxing record to 31-0-1, tweeted: “Thank you to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ!”

Thank you to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021

“Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!” Fury continued.

Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Results for Fury vs. Wilder 3 Main Card

The pay-per-view main card featured nonstop heavyweight action. See the card results below:

Tyson Fury def. Deontay Wilder via 11th-round KO

Frank Sanchez def. Efe Ajagba via unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91)

Robert Helenius def. Adam Kownacki via sixth-round TKO

Jared Anderson def. Vladimir Tereshkin via second-round TKO

READ NEXT: Dana White on Ex-UFC Champ Wanting Title Fight: ‘Tough Conversation’