Deontay Wilder Looks Massive Ahead of Tyson Fury Fight [LOOK]

How can a power puncher ensure they hit even harder? Well, bulking up can do the trick and that appears to be what Deontay Wilder has done ahead of his trilogy boxing match with Tyson Fury.

BT Sport’s boxing editor Michal Benson shared two images of Wilder via Twitter. And the “Bronze Bomber” looks massive, to say the least.

Take a look below:

Deontay Wilder appears to have seriously bulked up for the Tyson Fury trilogy… pic.twitter.com/OHjlYtxAAq — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 8, 2021

Wilder has one goal in mind and that’s to avenge his February 2020 seventh-round TKO loss to “The Gypsy King.” It was the second time the two went to war, with their first contest being declared a split draw in December 2018.

The Bronze Bomber’s defeat to Fury was the first-ever loss of his 44-fight career. Wilder has a professional boxing record of 42-1-1 with 41 of his wins coming way by KO/TKO. On the other end, the heavyweight champion has managed to hold onto his “0.” Fury has a professional boxing record of 30-0-1 with 21 victories via KO/TKO.

Fury and Wilder will compete for The Gypsy King’s WBC heavyweight championship belt on October 9, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The trilogy bout will be broadcasted via ESPN+ PPV and Fox Sports PPV. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will cost $79.99.

Fury Has Been Consuming Around 5,000 Calories a Day, According to Personal Chef

In a recent interview with Coffee Friend, nutritionist and Fury’s chef George Lockhart revealed that the heavyweight champ has been consuming around 5,000 calories in preparation for his clash with Wilder.

“First thing in the morning Tyson is definitely going to have a coffee with his breakfast and what he eats is dictated by the activities of the day,” Lockhart said via the website. “But one thing that’s constant every single day is he has: one fish, one chicken, and one red meat throughout the day in each one of his meals. It might go up and it might go down but he consumes about 5000 calories a day.

“He doesn’t have any cheat meals, he does not really crave anything. He also gets things like yoghurts and fruit bowls, so we give him tons of antioxidants. He gets those with the fruit but through the coffee as well, which is great at getting rid of pre radicals. When you workout as much as Tyson does you create a lot of pre radicals. We want to make sure we keep that stress down and keep him healthy.”

Lockhart went on to say that he will be “shocked” if Wilder makes it out of the third round.

“Tyson Fury keeps on getting better and better and if I’m being honest, while I know Wilder is a big puncher – and this is a bold statement – but if Wilder makes it out of the third round I’ll be shocked,” he said. “Tyson Fury will put him away before that.”

Nothing But Heavyweight Boxing Action on the Main Card

The boxing event will feature four heavyweight clashes on the main card. See the fights below:

Heavyweight Main Event: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder

Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez vs. Efe Ajagba

Heavyweight: Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius

Heavyweight: Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin

