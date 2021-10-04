UFC Star Wants to Fight a Diaz Bro: ‘I’m One of Those Bangers’

An exciting fan-favorite UFC fighter hopes to land a fight with either Nick or Nate Diaz next.

Niko Price squared off against Alex Oliveira during the main card of UFC Fight Night 193 on Saturday, October 2, 2021. It was a tit-for-tat welterweight bout, with Price getting the better of “Cowboy” in the first round, and Oliveira rallying back in the second.

Then, the two duked it out on the feet for most of the third frame, but “The Hybrid” was able to finish the fight strong, ending the match on top of Oliveira and landing punishing strikes.

The final flurry was seemingly enough to give Price the third round, and ultimately the fight. All three judges scored the scrap in favor of The Hybrid, 29–28, 29–28 and 29–28.

With the victory, Price improved his professional MMA record to 15-5 with two no contests. It was his first win since his KO of James Vick in October 2019. On the other end, Cowboy suffered his third defeat in a row, dropping his MMA record to 22-11-1 with two no contests.

Price Hopes to Fight a Top-15 Contender or ‘Big Name” Like a Diaz Brother

The Hybrid feels like he’s ready to take on either a top-15 fighter in the UFC’s welterweight division or a “big name,” specifically Nick or Nate Diaz.

“I’m looking for a top 15 or just a big name, like one of these Diaz guys,” Price said after his fight via MMA Junkie. “I know they’re back and they’re always down to bang. I’m one of those bangers, too. I would like to classify myself with them.”

First, Price is going to focus on healing up from his clash with Cowboy. Then, he’ll hit up a UFC matchmaker.

“I’ve got a couple bumps on me right now, so I’m going to see how those heal,” Price said. “Then I’ll be texting (UFC matchmaker Sean) Shelby what’s up. I’ll be like, ‘Shelby! What you got?’”

Nick & Nate Both Fought This Year Inside the Octagon

The Diaz brothers got back to action this year, both fighting in featured five-round bouts on UFC PPVs. Nate took on No. 3-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards during UFC 263 in June and although he had a near fight-ending rally at the end of the fifth frame, he ultimately lost the fight by unanimous decision.

It was Nate’s first fight since November 2019 when he dropped the “BMF” fight to Jorge Masvidal.

Last month, Nick ended his six-year hiatus from the Octagon and fought ex-UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler during UFC 266. Nick showed off his patented boxing and high output during the scrap, but it wasn’t enough to keep “Lawler” away. Nick lost the fight by third-round TKO.

