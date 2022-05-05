Dana White Warns Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone About Losing at UFC 274

Future UFC Hall of Famer Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone returns to the Octagon on Saturday night. But, he’s facing major stakes, according to Dana White.

Cowboy (36-16) holds the record for most knockdowns ever in the UFC with 20. His 23 wins inside the Octagon are historic as well, holding the No. 1 spot along with former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and fellow lightweight Jim Miller.

Further, Cerrone is tied with reigning 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira for the highest number of post-fight performance bonuses, 18.

But, saying all that, the 39-year-old combatant’s fallen on hard times as a professional mixed martial artist. He hasn’t earned a victory since his 2019 decision win over Al Iaquinta.

Since then, Cerrone has lost five fights. He fought Niko Price to a draw as well, however it was overturned to a no-contest after Price tested positive for marijuana.

The Loser of Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon Likely ‘Rides Off Into the Sunset,’ White said

In short, Cowboy is likely in dire need of a win should he hope to continue fighting in the UFC. Cerrone will square off against long-time UFC fighter Joe Lauzon during the UFC 272 main card opener on May 7.

The UFC president spoke with MMA Underground’s John Morgan ahead of Saturday’s fight night. And White told the reporter that the loser of Cowboy versus Lauzon may be done in the UFC.

“That one should be the loser probably packs it up and rides off into the sunset,” White said via Sherdog.com. “That I would agree with.”

Lauzon is a very recognizable name to longtime fight fans. The 37-year-old veteran competed during 2007’s “The Ultimate Fighter” season five. Although he didn’t win the show, he had a solid reputation going into “The Ultimate Fighter” as he had knocked out former UFC lightweight champion Jens Pulver in his fight prior. Pulver was a coach that season, opposite of MMA legend BJ Penn.

All in all, Lauzon’s fought 27 times in the UFC and has a professional record of 28-15. He hasn’t fought since his TKO win over Jonathan Pearce in 2019. Prior to that, Lauzon had lost three fights in a row.

Cowboy Got Emotional Speaking About His Son During UFC 274 Media Day

Donald Cerrone Brought To Tears Explaining Why Joe Lauzon Fight Means So Much | UFC 274 #UFC lightweight Donald Cerrone previews his #UFC274 matchup with Joe Lauzon this Saturday, talks why the bout is so emotional for him and his family, his fighting future, and much more. Subscribe to MMA Fighting on YouTube: goo.gl/dYpsgH Subscribe to The MMA Hour on iTunes: Apple.co/themmahour Subscribe to The MMA Hour on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/0NUQhyUeYQcbtHOV10qmbb Subscribe… 2022-05-04T18:25:01Z

Cowboy is a father of two and his four-year-old son, Danger, will be at the fight Saturday night. During the UFC 274 media day on Wednesday, Cowboy explained how important it is that his son will be attending his fight live at a sold-out arena.

“It’s not me, it’s my son,” a tearful Cerrone said via MMA Fighting. “I can’t wait to walk out of that [cage] and see the look on his face. I can’t wait. He finally knows what I do. It’s crazy how emotional I get but any time I was working out and I didn’t want to do it, that’s who I thought of. I cannot f****** wait.

“I cannot wait to see him smile like ‘wow this is my dad’ so to me that’s why I wanted a sold-out crowd. To walk out of that tunnel, blow the roof off this place and look over and see my son like ‘wow dad, that’s you.’”