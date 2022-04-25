UFC President Dana White Gives Most Recent Update on Conor McGregor

Fans will hopefully see Conor McGregor back inside the Octagon sometime in early fall, according to UFC president Dana White.

MMA’s biggest superstar is still sidelined while he fully rehabilitates the leg he broke during UFC 264 last July. It’s been eight months since the gruesome injury happened, but McGregor has made major strides in his recovery, and he’s already back to boxing training.

On Monday, April 25, McGregor shared photos of himself punching a bag, writing the following caption: “Right hook tastiness, catch you soon the count down is on,” hinting at his inevitable combat sports return.

While speaking with SunSport, the UFC president gave his take on the Irishman’s timeline. Although White said he hasn’t considered a fight date or opponent for “Notorious,” he believes the fighter will make his comeback in a few months’ time.

“I literally have nothing for him right now, he’s not ready,” White said via the outlet. “The whole landscape could change over the summer. We’ll see when he’s ready to fight. And when the doctor gives him 100 percent clearance we’ll start looking at possible opponents.”

“We’re looking at early fall, if everything goes right,” the UFC president continued. “If his leg heals right and he gets the clearance to really start training, then possibly early fall.”

McGregor Has Been Boxing for Over a Month

McGregor shared last month that he had gone to the doctor to get his leg checked out, and he received good news. “Great day at the doctors today, team!” McGregor tweeted on March 13. Everything back on schedule! Thank you all for the love and support, Stay ready.”

Around a week before that, Notorious had also updated his fans on his martial arts training. “Day 3 back boxing without issue!” McGregor wrote on Instagram.

“Soon this injury will be a distant memory on my Martial Arts journey. No one has a road without bumps – but winning is about a positive attitude and determination and hard work I am back and only getting better.”

Notorious Said He Wants to Fight UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman Upon His Return

McGregor hasn’t conducted many interviews since he left the T-Mobile Arena in a stretcher, however he did speak with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis last month. And during the interview, McGregor said he wants an instant 170-pound title fight against welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

“I believe that’s the fight to make,” McGregor said. “I believe myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. Now, I haven’t really said that to anyone, to be honest. I’ve only been thinking that the last couple days.”

McGregor has fought three times at welterweight, and he has a divisional record of 2-1. Notorious hasn’t competed in the weight class since his 40-second destruction of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020. His last two trips to the Octagon were against Dustin Poirier and lightweight, and the Irishman fell short both times to “The Diamond.”

If Notorious was granted a welterweight title fight by the promotion, he’d have the opportunity to become the only fighter in history to win three UFC divisional titles.