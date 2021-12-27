Dustin Poirier’s Charity Offer to Charles Oliveira Causes ‘Headache’

According to UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier’s charity offer has caused more of a “headache” than he originally anticipated.

The two competitors fought at UFC 269 earlier this month, and “Do Bronx” defeated Poirier via third-round rear-naked choke. After the fight, Poirier pledged $20,000 to a cause of Oliveira’s choice. Both men are celebrated for their charitable nature, with “The Diamond” running his Good Fight Foundation and Oliveira being known for donating money and time to his native Brazil.

Watch the clip of Poirier’s offer to Oliveira inside the UFC’s Octagon below:

Well, according to Do Bronx, the bureaucratic nature of transferring funds has caused a headache for the 155-pound champion. Oliveira and Poirier haven’t talked about the donation since the fight and no money has changed hands.

“I have no idea how Poirier is planning to do that,” Oliveira said in a recent interview with Sherdog.com. “I have no idea how the bureaucracy of that works. My social project is mine. I don’t have the documentation once I invest my own money after every fight I have.

“I just tell people that the money didn’t arrive yet, but if Dustin really wants to make a donation and needs those bureaucracy documents, I´ll pick some local social project in my area. The most important thing is helping people who need to be helped, but to tell you the truth, after all the headaches I´ve been dealing with due to that Octagon proposal, I really don’t know if it was good or not.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Do Bronx Is Not Sure If the Donation Will Turn Out ‘Bad or Good’

Time will tell whether or not Poirier’s charitable donation will be “good or bad,” Oliveira told Sherdog.com.

“I’m sure Poirier had a great intention when he said that, but to tell you the truth I really don’t know if the proposal turned out to be good or bad. Right after the fight, there were so many people with bad intentions asking if I used the money or not, if I spent the money Poirier gave me,” Oliveira said. “And that really pissed me off. I’ve always done as much as I could since the beginning of my career helping people with my social projects with the small [amount of] money I was making. Of course, now that I’m better paid, I´m able to do more and help more people.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Poirier Called Oliveira a ‘Good Guy,’ Outlined Reason for Donating Money

During the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, Poirier explained his decision to grant Oliveira the $20,000.

“I saw a video this week of him [Oliveira] showing where he grew up, and where is mom cooked dinner for him,” Poirier said via Cageside Press. “I think it was an old video. And saw some of the sites where he grew up and how little he had,” Poirier recalled. “It came to me this week, I thought, I was going to let him know, win lose or draw, talk to him after and let him know that me and The Good Fight Foundation would donate $20,000 to his city in Brazil, and put the money to where ever they think it needs to be.”

“Obviously he knows, he’s a good guy and he knows where the money will go the furthest. So that’s what we’re going to do.”

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Rip Dustin Poirier for Losing at UFC 269