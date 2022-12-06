Hospitalized UFC Star Dustin Poirier Shares Horrific Photo of Infection

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has been hospitalized with a staph infection, and he shared a photo of his swollen foot courtesy of the infection.

“The Diamond” tweeted early on December 5 that he was “going on day two in the hospital. S**** getting serious.” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that day he had spoken with Poirier, who confirmed he was dealing with staph and that his body was “not responding to antibiotics over the last 24 hours. Undergoing further blood work now, hopefully get some answers today.”

Well, the next day Poirier shared a photo of his infected left foot, tweeting: “Wut da hellllll.” See the photo below via the embedded tweet:

Wut da helllll pic.twitter.com/7YIYmlSrgl — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 6, 2022

The Diamond’s wife Jolie also posted a video of Poirier’s foot while her husband was in a hospital bed. “Not making much progress, actually looking worse,” Jolie wrote in the Instagram Story. See the video below:

Poirier has remained active on Twitter during his hospital stay, including getting into a tiff with his three-time UFC opponent, Conor McGregor. One fight fan sent words of encouragement to Poirier, tweeting: “There no doubt that @DustinPoirier will 30-27 the s*** out of whatever he’s going through. Hang in there big dog.”

“The doctor did inform me that the bacteria does not know jujitsu so we should be safe,” Poirier responded.

Poirier also told another Twitter user that he hoped to “be out of the hospital tomorrow” — December 7.

Poirier Told McGregor That He Wanted to Slap Him Around

McGregor reacted to Poirier’s hospitalization, writing in a now-deleted tweet: “Heal up soon scruffy knickers.”

The Diamond, who bested McGregor twice in 2021 which included “Notorious” leaving the Octagon with a broken leg in their last outing, replied to the Irishman, tweeting: “You done filming Roid House and ready to get slapped around again!?”

“Ye I’m in Amsterdam jacked like van damn,” McGregor wrote in another now-deleted tweet. “You weren’t just hurt pal. You were scared hurt don’t forget it. I’m coming back to put you in a box. Full of it. I’m sending you off this earth. Permanent. Stay waiting for the road house as well pal you and the missus will love it.”

Poirier Also Took Aim at Nate Diaz, Who Bashed Both Poirier & McGregor

MMA superstar Nate Diaz, who recently became a free agent after fighting for the UFC for around 15 years, didn’t want Poirier and McGregor to have all the Twitter fun. “You both get knocked out all the time,” Diaz tweeted in response to The Diamond and McGregor’s spat.

Diaz’s tweet didn’t go unnoticed by Poirier. He challenged Diaz to fight, something that he’s done several times over the past few years. “Come back for 1 fight and I’ll beat the s*** outta you bruh @NateDiaz209,” Poirier wrote.

Poirier is currently ranked No. 2 in the lightweight division. His last match took place during UFC 281 on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Poirier drew former Bellator 155-pound champion Michael Chandler and he outlasted “Iron” in the event’s “Fight of the Night,” taking out Chandler with a third-round rear-naked choke.