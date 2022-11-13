Dustin Poirier Says It Makes Sense to Fight Surging UFC Combatant Next

Dustin Poirier picked up a big win on Saturday against Michael Chandler at UFC 281, and he’s prepared to carry the momentum into a fight with Beneil Dariush.

“The Diamond” (29-7, 1 N/C) competed for the first time since losing out on becoming the undisputed lightweight champion and he placed himself back into the win column by besting Chandler at Madison Square Garden in New York City via third-round rear-naked choke. It was Poirier’s first submission victory since his 2012 brabo choke victory over Jonathan Brookins.

Poirier spoke with the media at the post-fight press conference after his win. And when he was asked about fighting Dariush in Perth, Australia during February 11’s UFC 284, The Diamond didn’t shy away from the potential showdown.

“That’s one that makes a lot of sense,” Poirier said. “Beneil’s earned his stripes and put away some tough guys, and been looking great doing it.

“We’ll see, I’m not against it. It’s ultimately up to the UFC and my time frame — when I want to return. That’s what it comes down to.”

Poirier & Dariush Are Both Top-5 Lightweights, Could Compete to Become the Next Title Contender

Poirier was then asked for his thoughts on how he and Dariush stacked up. “I think it’s a great matchup,” Poirier said. “I think he deserves a top matchup.”

Dariush owns the second-longest active win streak in the promotion’s stacked 155-pound division with eight straight victories. He’s coming off an impressive unanimous decision win against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 on October 22.

With Dariush sitting at No. 4 in the UFC’s official rankings — and Poirier’s at No. 2 — setting up a potential title eliminator makes sense for both athletes.

The UFC announced on Saturday night that newly crowned lightweight king Islam Makhachev will battle reigning 145-pound champ Alexander Volkanovski for his first title defense. They’ll headline UFC 284 — giving Volkanovski the opportunity to fight in front of his Australian countrymen.

“I don’t know — that’s a tough one to call,” Poirier answered when asked at the presser for who he thought would win between Makhachev and Volkanovski. “I’m not sure.”

Poirier Expects Another ‘Head-On Collision’ in Next Fight, Wants to Take Some Time Before Planning Next Move

During the UFC 281 post-fight press conference, Poirier gave his thoughts on what his immediate fighting future looked like. “I did have 11 months off but it’s Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up — New Years — I want to be home with my daughter,” Poirier said.

“She’s in first grade now, so when I leave for training camps she’s only able to come out for a limited time. We get a tutor, she stays on the same curriculum — everything, you know?

“It’s a different process now. My daughter’s getting older. When she was in kindergarten it was a little easier. But, we’ll see. I’m not sure what’s next. Get home, let the smoke clear, start enjoying the holidays and then we’ll take it from there. But, I’m sure it’s going to be a big fight. I’m sure it’s going to lead to a title fight if it’s not going to be one. And it’ll be another head-on collision.”

Twice Poirier, a former interim 155-pound champion, has attempted to become the undisputed lightweight king. In December 2021, Poirier fought Charles Oliveira for the strap at UFC 269 but fell short via third-round rear-naked choke.

And in September 2019 at UFC 242, Poirier took on Khabib Nurmagomedov. He also dropped that match by third-round rear-naked choke.