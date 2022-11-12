MMA World Reacts to Dustin Poirier Outlasting Michael Chandler in Wild UFC War

Two former UFC lightweight title challengers went to war during Saturday night’s UFC 281 featured bout.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and “Iron” Michael Chandler’s rivalry was settled inside the Octagon in what was a blood-and-guts battle. And in the end, Poirier outlasted Chandler by finishing him in the third frame with a rear-naked choke.

Round one featured both men hurting the other, but Poirier ended the round with momentum after nearly finishing Chandler on the feet with strikes. However, Iron bounced back in a big way during the second frame, taking The Diamond to the mat and controlling most of the round.

Poirier managed to keep the fight on the feet in the final round and ultimately took out Chandler with the choke.

By avoiding the first losing streak of his professional mixed martial arts career, The Diamond is now 4-1 in his last five contests and he improved his record to 29-8 with one no-contest. For Iron, his professional record fell to 24-8 and he’s now 3-2 as a UFC athlete.

MMA World Reacts to Poirier Besting Chandler in the Cage

Here’s what some in the MMA world had to say about the fight:

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou tweeted:

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling tweeted:

This sport is so wild!! I’m in disbelief of that back and forth performance from these warriors! Congrats to the Diamond!! #UFC281 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 13, 2022

"The MMA Hour" host Ariel Helwani called for a match between Poirier and No. 4-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush.

Former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov put on his matchmaker hat, tweeting:

Makhachev vs Volkanovski

Poirier vs Dariush#utc284 Australia — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 13, 2022

former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren tweeted.

Geeze what an insane fight. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

Electric UFC star Khamzat Chimaev shared a video of the fight while writing three blood emojis. See below:

Reactions Continued to Pour in From MMA Twitter

MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn shared some stats regarding Poirier’s UFC tenure. According to the journalist, Poirier is only three victories away from tying the promotion’s all-time winningest combatant, Jim Miller. See the tweet below:

Dustin Poirier submits Michael Chandler in Round 3! He climbs the all-time UFC wins list. #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/FYLjWMlJLl — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 13, 2022

UFC veteran Matt Brown tweeted:

BetMGM's official Twitter account shared a photo of a bloodied Christian Bale in "American Psycho," writing:

Dustin Poirier after having Michael Chandler’s nose leak all over him for the entire fight #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/AdOP07EvYK — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 13, 2022

During Poirier's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the fighter accused Chandler of fish-hooking him in an effort to sink in a choke. And CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri shared a screenshot of the potential moment, writing:

Dustin Poirier accused Michael Chandler of fish-hooking him (sticking fingers in the mouth) to set-up the rear-naked choke. This appears to be the moment #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/p9vUrc61M7 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) November 13, 2022

ESPN's Brett Okamoto tweeted:

UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic showed support for Poirier, writing: “My man!”