Dustin Poirier Slams Stars in Savage Rant [LOOK]

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is arguably the 155-pound division’s uncrowned king right now after the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Poirier’s stoppage victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. The 32-year-old American wasn’t about to let people on social media forget that. Poirier went on a savage and somewhat rare Twitter rant Friday in which the American slammed McGregor, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler and several other notable stars in the UFC.

Heavy compiled the best of them for you to enjoy below.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Poirier’s Most Interesting and Scintillatingly Savage Claims

Perhaps the most interesting suggestion in the whole mess was that Poirier seems to have more than just one offer on the table for his next fight. Poirier posted he had “2 deals on the table” and that he was “trying to make the right choice” between them.

Have 2 deals on the table.. trying to make the right choice. #FoodFight https://t.co/tjJcAocoWr — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

But maybe his most savage claim? That would probably be Poirier claiming he was already the holder of the “McGregor Belt” after mauling the UFC superstar earlier this year at UFC 257.

You spelt "defending" it wrong https://t.co/pjWxZ9yePR — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

McGregor had recently suggested in his own social media rant that the “McGregor Belt” should be created for the third fight, but Poirier believes he already owns that piece of mythical hardware.

But things didn’t stop there.

It was such a wild rant that Poirier seems to have known he had gone so far out of character that he needed to address the matter. When asked by a fan what was happening to him, Poirier responded he was “losing it”.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rare Rant Seemingly Began Over UFC 262

Everything seems to have started when Poirier seemingly labeled the upcoming UFC 262 title fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira “fools gold”.

Fool's Gold — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

Later, Poirier called Chandler “a ho doing his job”.

Like a ho doing his job https://t.co/cMzeML3bv0 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

On the “fools gold” thread, he answered a fan about potentially fighting Diaz someday, too.

I hope so — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

That’s sort of when things started heating up. Speaking of Diaz, Poirier labeled the welterweight a “bum” when asked about him.

Bum Bum Bum https://t.co/IovuVngF2F — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

Poirier has appeared to be on his way to facing McGregor again in a third fight sometime this summer, but the UFC star suddenly suggested on social media he had a big decision to make about what comes next for him.

Poirier posted he had “2 deals on the table” and that he was “trying to make the right choice.”

Have 2 deals on the table.. trying to make the right choice. #FoodFight https://t.co/tjJcAocoWr — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

Poirier had just revealed he was already offered the chance to face Oliveira next, presumedly for UFC gold, and that he turned that fight down so he could get the third fight vs. McGregor.

No i turned down Olivera you dumb fuck https://t.co/iKOhbepIv0 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

Poirier said, “No I turned down Olivera you dumb f***’.

While he technically didn’t say his reason for turning down Oliveira, the American did retweet a fan account that translates his tweets for him so people can better understand their meanings.

That account posted, “Translation: ‘You are awfully incorrect, Franco. I chose not to have the bout with Charles Oliveira, but rather a trilogy with Conor McGregor.’

Translation: “You are awfully incorrect, Franco. I chose not to have the bout with Charles Oliveira, but rather a trilogy with Conor McGregor.” — The Diamond Translator (@TheDiamondTRA) April 2, 2021

So Poirier’s new offer seems to be in addition to the one he already turned down.

‘The Diamond’ Throws Shade at ‘Funky’

The other thing of note in Poirier’s posts was him throwing low-key shade at “Funky” Ben Askren.

Poirier suggested the retired UFC star should be able to stop YouTuber Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing match on April 17 way faster than the ex-MMA champ predicts he will in the latter rounds.

Poirier said, “Also while I’m at it if I can’t get Jake Paul outta there in 3 rounds I’m a bum…”.

Also while im at it if i can't get Jake Paul outta there in 3 rounds im a bumb — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

He confirmed that interpretation by retweeting his unofficial translator again. That account posted, “Translation: ‘If I were Ben Askren and I was not able to knock out Jake Paul within 3 rounds, then I would consider myself as a terrible fighter.'”

Translation: “If I were Ben Askren and I was not able to knockout Jake Paul within 3 rounds, then I would consider myself as a terrible fighter.” — The Diamond Translator (@TheDiamondTRA) April 2, 2021

Poirier is 27-6. He’s won back-to-back fights over Dan Hooker and McGregor to earn the top spot in the lightweight rankings, and he should have another big fight lined up soon.

Whether that’s McGregor or someone else remains to be seen, but Poirier seems ready and willing to fight anyone right now judging by his recent social media posts.

READ NEXT: Showtime for PFL’s Bubble: ‘I Love That’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel