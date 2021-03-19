No Title Fight for Dustin Poirier After Beating Conor McGregor

UFC president Dana White has finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement from the sport, and the UFC already has a title fight lined up to fill the new vacancy in the 155-pound division. Strangely, the company’s plans do not include the No. 1 ranked fighter in the division, Dustin Poirier, after his upset win over Conor McGregor.

White revealed his acceptance of Nurmagomedov’s retirement via social media on Thursday.

White posted, “29-0 it is. He is…officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend.”

29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

Shortly after White posted that news, ESPN reported that the UFC lightweight title vacancy would be filled by a showdown between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

Oliveira is ranked No. 3 in the division, and Chandler is ranked No. 4.

Acknowledging Khabib's retirement, Dana White tells @bokamotoESPN that Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will fight for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 262 on May 15 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tHCZz2TQqj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2021

That’s great news for Oliveira and Chandler, especially the latter who has just one UFC win under his belt after signing with the company last year.

Michael Chandler is looking to plant his flag on the lightweight mountain 🏔 (via @MikeChandlerMMA) pic.twitter.com/ZFG07HOZ28 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2021

But it seems like bad news for Poirier because it means Poirier’s stunning knockout victory over McGregor at UFC 257 in January has somehow left him out in the cold in regards to fighting for UFC gold.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

What About Poirier?

Beating McGregor should have earned Poirier the clearest path to the vacant title.

Instead, it’s somehow kept the American from fighting for the belt.

Nevermind that he’s the No.1-ranked contender in the division.

Nevermind that Oliveira and Chandler aren’t even No. 2.

One of those guys is going to become the new champ at 155 in his next fight, and Poirier won’t get that same chance.

How can that be?

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

What About Gaethje?

The No.2 ranked fighter at 155 is Justin Gaethje, who lost to Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 last year in the Russian’s final fight.

Gaethje had won four fights in a row to earn his title shot in 2020, and nobody should in hindsight dismiss his wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson.

Gaethje’s ranking at No. 2 makes sense, and he also got skipped.

And the last fighter to beat Gaethje? Oh yeah, that was Poirier, and “The Diamond” has gone 4-1 since that win.

Poirier beat Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, Dan Hooker and McGregor. His only loss during that stretch was to Nurmagomedov.

Fun Fights Coming Soon at 155

Look, most fight fans will likely be happy to see White finally accept Nurmagomedov’s retirement. It means the weight class can move on with great fights, and it means the rest of the star-studded division can get back to action to crown a new king.

Heck, most fans will probably be glad to see that Oliveira is finally getting his chance at UFC gold, or that he’s even getting in the Octagon with one of the other popular stars at 155.

Oliveira has won eight fights in a row.

Charles Oliveira is ready for his title opportunity after winning eight in a row 🏆 (via @CharlesDoBronxs) pic.twitter.com/PylLywfMbp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2021

But it’s hard to imagine most reasonable people in the world would believe that skipping over Poirier to fill the vacant title at 155 pounds is the best way to go about all this.

The company wasn’t rushing to accept Nurmagomedov’s retirement and that happened nearly half a year ago, so it seems strange now to hurry to crown a new champion so soon.

No Tournament, But Maybe UFC Planning Similar Thing

Giving the benefit of the doubt to White and the UFC, maybe it’s best to think Poirier is on his way to facing McGregor this summer and that the winner of that fight will be given the first shot at the new champion right after that.

That makes some sense, though it seems like the UFC could have just gone forward with a de facto four-man tournament featuring those same fighters.

UFC Fighters Live Reactions to Poirier vs McGregor 2 | UFC Watch PartyFull Episode: bit.ly/2OFmaew Kick back on your couch and re-watch all the memorable KOs from UFC 257 with Valentina Shevchenko, Kevin Holland, Aljamain Sterling, Stephen Thompson, Forrest Griffin and comedian Adam Hunter. UFC Watch Party is a Fight Pass exclusive show. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC… 2021-03-18T23:59:02Z

Regardless, three important things have just happened in the UFC.

First, White has accepted Nurmagomedov’s retirement.

Second, Oliveira and Chandler will be fighting for the vacant title at UFC 262.

Third, Poirier won’t be fighting for the vacant belt.

READ NEXT: Showtime for PFL’s Bubble: ‘I Love That’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel