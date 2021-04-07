UFC Favorite Slams Nate Diaz: ‘Nathan’s My B****’

A fight that has been on fans’ radars for years is a scrap between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

Diaz and “El Cucuy” have been major names in the sport hovering around the same weight division for years. And now they both fight on May 15 at UFC 262, but not with each other.

Ferguson, who is currently ranked No. 5 at lightweight, is set to compete against No. 9 ranked Beneil Dariush. El Cucuy will look to rebound from the first two-fight skid of his professional career.

Diaz will make his return to the Octagon the same night. He will fight No. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards in a historic co-main event. It is the first time a non-title fight has been scheduled for five rounds in the co-main event slot.

UFC 262 takes place in Houston, Texas, and the UFC is hosting a live crowd for the event. And according to UFC president Dana White, the event sold out within minutes of going on sale to the public.

In a recent tweet noting the sellout, El Cucuy ripped Diaz, as well as former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and fighting superstar Conor McGregor.

He wrote, “’Nathans My B****, Fatheads Managers A Snitch, And Mcnuggets Is Jockin’ Everyones Sauce.’ We All really Know Why The Fight Sold Out In Minutes!!!! # UFC 262 Countdown Filming A Success. High Standards Crew No Problemo -CSO- @MonsterEnergy Work Flow B.O.A.T.”

“Nathans My Bitch, Fatheads Managers A Snitch, And Mcnuggets Is Jockin’ Everyones Sauce” 🥊💨🍃 We All really Know Why The Fight Sold Out In Minutes!!!! # UFC 262 Countdown Filming A Success 📈 High🕴Standards Crew🍃 No🥇Problemo 🕴 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @MonsterEnergy Work🚣Flow B.O.A.T. pic.twitter.com/GmJon8GXRb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 7, 2021

