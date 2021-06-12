Fighter ‘Blows Out Knee’ After Landing 7-Second KO [WATCH]

A UFC fighter landed a record-breaking knockout at UFC 263 on June 12, 2021, and then proceeded to injure himself during his celebration.

According to UFC anchor Karyn Bryant, Terrance McKinney earned the fastest KO in the promotion’s lightweight history, finishing Matt Frevola in seven seconds during their early preliminary match. McKinney’s KO is tied for the forth fastest in the UFC, Bryant reported.

After the fight was called off by the referee, McKinney proceeded to climb the Octagon in celebration. When he dropped back down to the canvas, he seemingly hurt his leg. During the broadcast, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan speculated that he “blew out his knee.”

Watch the KO and subsequent injury below:

OH MY GOODNESS!!!!!!! 🤯 What a debut from Terrance McKinney! #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/dJrXCD8pCg — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2021

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what McKinney injured and how serious it is.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’