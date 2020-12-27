UFC Fighter on Joe Rogan’s Commentary: ‘It Was Brutal’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has been with the promotion for years and is a staple on the broadcast team, however a UFC fighter respectfully disagreed with some of his commentating during UFC 256 on December 12. Rogan, who only commentates a UFC event if it’s on pay-per-view and in the United States, worked alongside former two-division champ Daniel Cormier and play-by-play commentator Jon Anik.

Chase Hooper (10-1-1) opened the card, fighting Peter Barrett in a featherweight bout. It was Hooper’s first fight since suffering his first career loss and he appeared to be on his way to another decision defeat. However, he caught Barrett in a heel hook with two minutes left in the fight and earned the submission victory.

The grappling wiz was recently interviewed by MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. The reporter brought up that Rogan was noticeably critical of Hooper’s performance during the fight, with Heck saying to Hooper, “It sounded to me like Joe Rogan had you released [from the UFC] in the second round, off to the regional scene to get more work.”

Rogan’s commentary was a point of conversation during and after the event on social media, with some fans claiming that Rogan was inaccurate multiple times during UFC 256.

Hooper gave his thoughts on Rogan and DC’s commentary:

“It’s brutal to hear these people that you kind of idolize a little bit sh****** all over you,” Hooper said via Essentially Sports. It’s hard to deal with. Some points were valid, but I just feel like it was a little more accentuated than it needed to be. Obviously, I know I need to work on my striking, and I’m getting that situated. I’m gonna go to Thailand and get the work in that I need.”

Hooper added, “I heard they were pretty brutal the whole night, overall. It’s just a little harder when it’s about you specifically.”

Hooper told Heck that he plans to develop his striking and overall game to show people “that I deserve to be here, so hopefully, the commentary is not as negative next time.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC’s Michael Bisping Slams Ex-Champ: ‘Now He’s Sparring Girls’