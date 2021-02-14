Fighters React to Kamaru Usman’s Electric Win at UFC 258

Two former training partners went to war on Saturday night and the welterweight king retained his belt. UFC 258 was headlined by 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman and No. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns.

Burns came out strong, stinging the champion multiple times during the first round. However, “The Nigerian Nightmare” seemingly turned the tide in the second round, hurting Burns on the feet. And in the third round, Usman put the stamp on “Durinho,” finishing him via TKO.

With the victory, Usman broke the former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre’s record for the longest win streak in the UFC’s 170-pound division. He has won 13 fights in a row and defended his strap for the third time.

Justin Gaethje, Others React to Usman’s TKO Over Burns

Usman’s friends and colleagues took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his impressive victory.

No. 2 ranked lightweight and Usman’s training partner Justin Gaethje tweeted, “You wish you could see us spar. @USMAN84kg only guy I train with that gets stronger as the round gets higher. Also a work ethic second to none.”

You wish you could see us spar. @USMAN84kg only guy I train with that gets stronger as the round gets higher. Also a work ethic second to none. 🙏 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 14, 2021

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wrote, “Welcome to the club.”

Welcome to the club 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/UfRotzndNJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 14, 2021

No. 1 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou wrote, “That JAB was everything” and “Congratulations my brother.”

No. 5 ranked welterweight Stephen Thompson wrote, “Well seeing as how I’m the only guy in the top 5 that Usman hasn’t fought yet….I guess I’m next…makes sense right? Great performance @USMAN84kg!”

Well seeing as how I’m the only guy in the top 5 that Usman hasn’t fought yet….I guess I’m next…makes sense right? Great performance @USMAN84kg ! #ufc258 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 14, 2021

No. 4 ranked lightweight Michael Chandler wrote, “Had a feeling Gilbert could pull it out. But Kamaru remains an unsolvable problem at this point. The champ is beyond good.”

Had a feeling Gilbert could pull it out. But Kamaru remains an unsolvable problem at this point. The champ is beyond good. #ufc258 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 14, 2021

No. 6 ranked welterweight Michael Chiesa wrote, “I can’t imagine what it would be like to fight a teammate. Kudos to both men @USMAN84kg and @GilbertDurinho. Great performance.”

I can’t imagine what it would be like to fight a teammate. Kudos to both men @USMAN84kg and @GilbertDurinho. Great performance. #UFC258 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 14, 2021

Welterweight star Mike Perry wrote, “Usman kept his composure. Burns started strong but usman was Unphased.”

Usman kept his composure. Burns started strong but usman was Unphased. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 14, 2021

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway wrote, “Usman came to play. Respect is earned.”

Usman came to play. Respect is earned. #UFC258 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 14, 2021

No. 1 ranked bantamweight Aljamain Sterling wrote, “WOW!!! That’s a BAAAAD MAN!”

UFC 258 Full Fight Card Results

Here are the results from the nine-fight UFC 258 event:

Main Card

Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman def. Gilbert Burns via third-round TKO

Women’s Flyweight: Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum def. Ian Heinisch via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Featherweight: Ricky Simon def. Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Middleweight: Julian Marquez def. Maki Pitolo via third-round submission (anaconda choke)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez def. Rodolfo Vieira via second-round submission (guillotine choke)

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad def. Dhiego Lima via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women’s Strawweight: Polyana Viana def. Mallory Martin via first-round submission (armbar)

140-pound Catchweight: Chris Gutierrez def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)

Early Preliminary Card

Welterweight: Gabriel Green def. Philip Rowe via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

