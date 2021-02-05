UFC Star Closes Door on Fighting Conor McGregor: ‘It’s In the Past’

For years, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and MMA superstar Conor McGregor were on each other’s radars, however it appears that the fight will forever live in fan-fiction.

McGregor, who is a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, had been linked to “The Answer” while competing at 145 pounds. After he moved up divisions, there were still discussions in the MMA community about the fight, as well as a few social media interactions between the fighters.

But now, both fighters have gone their seperate ways. McGregor recently loss at UFC 257 to Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout, and “Notorious” says he’s eyeing a trilogy match against Poirier, or possibly even Nate Diaz.

Edgar is now down at bantamweight and is currently ranked No. 4 in the division. He’s pursuing the 135-pound gold strap and is scheduled to fight No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 18.

In a recent interview with BJPenn.com’s Just Scrap Radio, The Answer spoke about missing the chance to fight McGregor , confirming that he believes the possible bout is “in the past.”

He said via the outlet:

“Of course it upset me. He is the most popular guy in our sport. Anytime you can get in the cage with someone like that you jump at the opportunity. I do think it is in the past, he is at 155, maybe even 170 if he fights Nate, I’m a couple of weight classes below.”

Edgar then gave props to Poirier for his performance against McGregor last month. When asked for his thoughts on Notorious’ next move, he said:

“I don’t know, I’m sure he wants to fight Poirier again and Poirier wants to make some big money. I have to big up Dustin, he had a great performance and is a great guy who has helped me train in the past. I’m just happy for Dustin.”

