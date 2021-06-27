Floyd Mayweather Coaches Pupil to KO From Ringside [WATCH]

Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be retired from boxing, but the superstar fighter still knows how to coach up his favorite pupils from ringside. Mayweather was sitting in the front row on Saturday night to watch Gervonta “Tank” Davis take on Mario Barrios in an important 140-pound battle on Showtime pay-per-view. Davis was in a tough fight early, but the rising boxing superstar heeded important advice from Mayweather along the way to score a dramatic KO victory in the 11th round.

You can see the stoppage below.

.@Gervontaa is a PROBLEM. Tank remains undefeated and becomes a 3-division world champ with a vicious body shot.#DavisBarrios pic.twitter.com/IbFSqeuSF7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 27, 2021

Here’s a clip of Mayweather barking instructions to Davis during the fight.

According to TalkSport’s Michael Benson, Mayweather revealed to Davis before the tenth round that he was losing his fight against Barrios, at least according to Showtime’s unofficial scorecard.

Just before round 10: Floyd Mayweather tells Gervonta Davis in the corner that he's behind on the unofficial scorecard. Round 11: Gervonta Davis knocks out Mario Barrios to win the fight. pic.twitter.com/UQFjoewLIR — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 27, 2021

It seemed to work. Davis used the information Mayweather gave him to gun for the stoppage victory harder than ever, and the 26-year-old eventually scored his dramatic come-from-behind win in the eleventh round.

Mayweather can be seen in the video telling Davis he was down on the scorecard he saw, and that information seemed to activate Davis. Mayweather said, “I’ve got to be honest with you. That’s what you want from me.”

The stunning victory made Davis a three-division world champion in boxing. Davis had previously won titles in boxing’s 130- and 135-pound divisions.

His latest win over Barrios earned Davis another gold belt. This time, Davis became one of boxing’s 140-pound champs.

READ NEXT: Face-to-Face With Dana White: ‘Just an Awkward Situation’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel