Nate Diaz Called Out: ‘I’m Taking Everything You Worked For’

UFC superstar Nate Diaz has been challenged to a fight by No. 13 ranked welterweight Belal “Remember the Name” Muhammad. Muhammad is currently riding a 3-fight win streak at 170 pounds and is 7-1 in his last eight bouts.

On Tuesday, Muhammad entered the top 15 of the official UFC welterweight rankings as No. 13, the spot Diaz was holding prior to the update. In his callout, Muhammad brought attention to that and also used one of Diaz’s most iconic lines.

“I’m taking everything you worked for @NateDiaz209 come try to get ur number back bro,” Muhammad tweeted.

I’m taking everything you worked for @NateDiaz209 come try to get ur number back bro pic.twitter.com/ibVFoDwk1q — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 17, 2020

Diaz has not yet reacted to Muhammad’s challenge. It is unclear when the fighter from Stockton, California, will fight again. He last competed in November 2019 when he lost to Jorge Masvidal by doctor’s stoppage.

Muhammad Used Diaz’s Line From His Post-Fight Interview in 2015

Nate Diaz calls out Conor McGregor in profanity-laced tirade

Diaz is a fighter known for memorable interviews inside the Octagon and perhaps his most famous one happened after he defeated Michael Johnson during UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2 in December 2015. Diaz returned to the Octagon after taking over a year hiatus from the sport and defeated Johnson by unanimous decision.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Diaz called out Conor McGregor.

“F*** that,” Diaz said via MMA Fighting. “Conor McGregor, you’re taking everything I worked for, mother f*****. I’m gonna fight your f****** a**. You know what’s the real fight, what’s the real money fight — me. Not these clowns that you already punked at the press conference. Ain’t nobody wants to see that. You know you can beat them already. It’s an easy fight. You want the real s***. Right here.”

The callout put Diaz on the map as a possible opponent for “Notorious” and he ended up fighting and defeating the Irishman less than three months later. They rematched in August 2016 and McGregor won by majority decision. Fans have been anticipating their trilogy fight for over four years.

No. 2 Ranked Welterweight Gilbert Burns Recently Challenged Diaz to a Grappling Match

Top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has his eyes on Diaz as well. The Brazilian took to social media last week to challenge Diaz to a grappling match. “Durinho” wants to compete against Diaz in Chael Sonnen’s Submission Underground promotion and he has major stakes in mind.

“As my title my fight is not scheduled yet, ([not] because me),” Burns wrote. “Let’s [grapple] @natediaz209, I put $200,000 you put $200,000 winner takes all @sonnench.”

Just like Muhammad’s challenge, Diaz has yet to respond to Burns’ challenge.

Last month, Diaz shaded Burns, posting a clip of Durinho getting knocked out by Dan Hooker. Burns and No. 5 ranked lightweight Hooker competed in July 2018 when the Brazilian was at 155 pounds.

Hooker knocked out Burns in the first round. Durinho competed two more times at lightweight, winning both bouts, before moving up to welterweight where he is undefeated.

Durinho is 3-0 at 170 pounds and is the presumed next contender to fight champion Kamaru Usman for the welterweight strap.

