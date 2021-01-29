UFC Star’s Wild Challenge to Francis Ngannou: ‘Sign the Contract’

When a fight fan is asked for their opinion on who the scariest fighter in the UFC is, many will say Francis Ngannou. The Cameroonian-French heavyweight holds a professional record of 15-3, with 11 of his victories coming via KO or TKO and four by submission.

At 6’4″ and over 250 pounds, “The Predator” has wins over some of the greatest heavyweights to ever grace the Octagon, including former champions Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos. He is currently ranked No. 1 in the division, riding a four-fight streak and is set to challenge current champ Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight strap at UFC 260 on March 27.

On Thursday, Former bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to poke at the heavyweight titan, challenging him to a fight. Of course, a contest would never happen between the two UFC stars but Cejudo decided to have some fun anyway.

“Triple C” shared a video of himself and Ngannou appearing to weigh-in and faceoff ahead of a fight. Cejudo wrote, “Yo @francisngannou you ready to bend the knee? Sign the contract.” Watch below:

Yo @francisngannou you ready to bend the knee? Sign the contract 🖊 📄 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/So1lqH9yPW — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 28, 2021

