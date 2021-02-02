Georges St-Pierre in Talks for Fight, According to UFC Legend

On Monday, former UFC lightweight and featherweight title challenger Kenny Florian shared major information about a possible superfight.

During the most recent episode of the Anik and Florian podcast, “KenFlo” said that according to a “well-known coach,” UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre are possibly preparing for a fight.

The two have been linked to a potential superfight for years and if the unnamed coach is correct, fans may actually see it happen.

The UFC has not confirmed the bout, and Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre also have been silent about the potential fight as well.

Kenny Florian said that he heard from a well known coach that Georges St-Pierre is getting ready for a fight with Khabib. pic.twitter.com/ZJIz5qKt0U — Nicole Bosco 💎 (@NikBos) February 2, 2021

“I heard some pretty crazy news over the weekend,” Florian told UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik. “I won’t say exactly where it’s from but it’s from a well-known coach who, apparently, is aware of a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and a legend in the UFC, a former two-time champion, Georges St-Pierre. Supposedly that is a fight that, I don’t know if it’s confirmed, but it is a fight that Georges might be getting ready for and is preparing for. I don’t think he’d be getting ready for that or be telling people that he’s going to be getting ready for a big fight unless it was actually happening.

“And for me, I think the only fight Khabib Nurmagomedov would come back for would be against a legend of that kind of stature. A guy that did many similar things that he did. And you can kind of bill it as a fight between two of the biggest takedown monsters in UFC.”

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Nurmagomedov & GSP Are 2 of the Greatest Fighters Ever

Both Nurmagomedov and “GSP” are in the conversation for the greatest fighter of all time.

In his last fight, Nurmagomedov (29-0) defended his lightweight strap for the third time when he finished Justin Gaethje in October 2020. After the bout, he said that it was the final time he’d fight.

The last time GSP (26-2) competed inside the Octagon was in 2017 when he defeated Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. Prior to that, St-Pierre hadn’t fought since vacating his welterweight title after defending it against Johny Hendricks in 2013.

A clash between Nurmagomedov and GSP would be one of the biggest fights the UFC could put on and is a dream match for many MMA fans.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Blasts Jon Jones: ‘You Were Cheating’