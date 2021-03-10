Daniel Cormier Warns Champ: ‘Just Get off the Internet Bro’

A retired UFC legend just warned one of the UFC’s newest champions about the dangers of clapping back at every single opinion out there. Former UFC “champ champ” Daniel Cormier believes newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling should just stay off the Internet right now after winning UFC gold via disqualification at UFC 259.

Cormier posted, “Young brother @funkmasterMMA just get off the internet bro. You don’t need to explain, it isn’t helping. We will talk, it’s what we do. You have to just leave it alone! Enjoy your time, recover, spend time with your family and just relax. Can’t fight every battle”.

. Young brother @funkmasterMMA just get off the internet bro. You don’t need to explain, it isn’t helping. We will talk, it’s what we do. You have to just leave it alone! Enjoy your time, recover, spend time with your family and just relax. Can’t fight every battle https://t.co/kjozYw3Wxy — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 10, 2021

Cormier: Fighter, Fan and Media

Cormier, 41, knows what it’s like on all sides of the equation.

The ex-fighter is one of the most popular UFC stars in history, so he knows what it’s like to deal with critics after wins and losses.

As a longtime fan of the sport, he also knows what it’s like just to have an opinion about what happens inside the cage on fight night.

Finally, Cormier works for ESPN and his role with the company makes him part of the MMA media.

So “DC” knows all the different parts of what is happening right now for Sterling after his controversial win, and his advice to the new champ is to just let things be.

Anger or Altruism?

Of course, Cormiers’ advice wasn’t exactly shared altruistically. The former UFC champ was directly reacting to Sterling’s latest interview with MMA Fighting.

During that chat, the Sterling blasted Cormier, John McCarthy, and several other notable pundits for sharing their opinions about how he won his title.

“Shut the f*** up. You have no idea what you’re talking about,” Sterling said during that interview.

Cormier didn’t listen. Instead, he offered his own advice, and it was basically the same.

Sterling Didn’t Heed Cormier’s Advice

Sterling didn’t listen either.

Instead, the 135-pound champ replied by revealing it was really something Ariel Helwani had said about Sterling’s controversial post-fight behavior that had bothered him on the latest episode of ESPN’s “DC and Helwani”.

Sterling posted, “You’re 100% right. I can’t fight every battle and we’ve both learned that over the years. I just personally felt confused as to why Ariel would fabricate that I posted stuff with the belt. The Cejudo thing was a troll to the Russian fans, but Ariel can’t rant on a lie. Not ok.”

You’re 100% right. I can’t fight every battle and we’ve both learned that over the years. I just personally felt confused as to why Ariel would fabricate that I posted stuff with the belt. The Cejudo thing was a troll to the Russian fans, but Ariel can’t rant on a lie. Not ok. https://t.co/lPti2tyIBO — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 10, 2021

‘Cejudo Thing’ and Other Things Bothersome to Some

The “Cejudo thing” was over the new champ’s posed picture with the ex-champ, Cejudo, which Sterling said he did just to troll Yan’s fans after that fighter was disqualified for the illegal knee at UFC 259.

You can see that post below.

Show me the money 💰💰💰 https://t.co/3oXbiueeXR — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 8, 2021

Regardless of the intent, many have questioned Sterling’s willingness and ability to take photos and do post-fight interviews so quickly after the illegal knee had apparently incapacitated him from continuing to fight at UFC 259.

It might not be fair, but it’s what has transpired for the new champ since he secured his belt by not being able to continue to fight after being hit with an illegal knee that was ruled intentional.

