Daniel Cormier Scolded: ‘I’m Your Superior’

UFC superstar Jon Jones celebrated a milestone on Sunday by lashing out at his longtime light heavyweight rival Daniel Cormier. Jones, 33, must have seen the UFC and others tweet about the first Jones vs. Cormier bout that happened five years ago because the MMA stalwart sent out a series of tweets blasting “DC”.

The UFC posted, “The Jones-Cormier rivalry finally hit the Octagon” in 2015.

#OnThisDay in 2015 – The Jones-Cormier rivalry finally hit the Octagon 🤬 [ Watch the full fight on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/GDb6fZG9wU — UFC (@ufc) January 3, 2021

ESPN posted, “…UFC 182 featured one of the most intense build-ups in MMA history.”

Rivals Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier fought for the first time six years ago today. Their fight at UFC 182 featured one of the most intense build-ups in MMA history. pic.twitter.com/MijoY4Pnsl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 3, 2021

Jones posted, “On this day in history, I created a hater forever”.

On this day in history, I created a hater forever — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 3, 2021

Additionally, Jones pointed out the difference between Cormier’s recent rivalry with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and the one he had against Jones. Cormier lost his rivalry to Miocic 2-1 in that trilogy capper last year, but Jones defeated Cormier both times the two superstars faced each other.

Jones said, “Stipe is your rival I’m your superior.”

Stipe is your rival I’m your superior. — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 3, 2021

Jones sent out another tweet to let his followers know he was having a bit of fun remembering his fights against Cormier.

Finally, Jones warned future rivals that he would be back to the UFC’s Octagon soon.

Don’t confuse a season for forever — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 3, 2021

Jones told Heavy last week he intends on fighting for UFC gold in the heavyweight division sometime next year.

If Cormier isn’t a rival to Jones, the retired two-division champion at least has this one thing over Jones: Cormier has won UFC gold in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

Jones will attempt to do the same thing next year, but he hasn’t done it yet.

READ NEXT: Reactions To Instagram Star’s Viral KO [WATCH]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel