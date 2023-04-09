UFC Warned About Not Offering Title Shot Next: ‘I’ll Be So Mad’

UFC president Dana White better not book top-ranked 170-pound contender Gilbert Burns in a non-title bout next unless it’s opposite Kamaru Usman or Khamzat Chimaev.

Burns earned the highest-profile win of his 22-5 professional mixed martial arts career on Saturday after he bested Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision during the UFC 287 co-headliner in Miami, Florida.

“Durinho” not only held his No. 5 ranking, but he’s expecting to receive a second crack at undisputed welterweight gold for his next outing. While speaking with the media at the post-fight press conference, Burns demanded to be the official backup fighter for champion Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, which is expected to take place later this year. And if he isn’t needed to fill in, Burns wants the winner and doesn’t want to accept anything less — unless he can avenge a loss to either Usman or “Borz.”

“100%,” Burns said about the idea of rematching Kamaru Usman if he doesn’t receive a title shot next. Then, shaking his head, the Brazilian continued: “If I really have to take a fight, I’ll be so mad. I’ll be so mad if they make me do another fight. I don’t think I’ll do it, to be honest. But, unless they say, ‘Hey, Kamaru or Chimaev,’ that’s the true rematch that I’m dying for. So, ‘S***, okay for this, I’ll say yes.’ But other than that, no, give me a title shot or I’m out.”

Dana White Said Burns Could Be the Backup Fighter for Edwards vs. Covington

When it was the UFC president’s turn to speak at the post-fight presser, he was asked about Durinho’s demands. And in short, White is willing to play ball with Burns’ backup fighter expectations.

“I love that,” White said, nodding his head. “Yeah — I love that. Why not? Deal. You’ve got a deal.”

Some fighters who elect to put themselves through a training camp and weigh in for the opportunity to fill in if the UFC needs them have been rewarded with a championship fight. For example, Covington hit the scale in London last month as the replacement fighter for Edwards’ first title defense against Usman. He ultimately wasn’t needed, but he cemented himself as the next title contender by stepping up for the promotion.

“I don’t know when we’ll do it, but yeah, that’s the fight that makes sense,” White said at the UFC 286 post-fight presser following Edwards’ majority decision win over Usman. “And Colby came here and cut weight, and did everything to be here for this fight. He deserves this fight – not to mention the fact that he’s the second or third best guy in the world.”

Covington & Burns Both Earned a Win Over Masvidal In Their Last Fight

Covington (17-3) is 2-2 in his last four Octagon outings which include two attempts at becoming the 170-pound king. However, “Chaos” was unable to dethrone Usman, who was holding the belt at the time. Like Burns, Covington is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Masvidal, while his other win during this recent stretch was against former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley.

Burns is on a two-fight win streak since losing a “Fight of the Year” contender to Chimaev in 2022. Durinho bounced back with a quick submission over Neil Magny in January.