‘Not a Good Day To Be Jorge Masvidal’: Rival Warns ‘Gamebred’

Gilbert Burns believes that Jorge Masvidal is putting a lot of “pressure” on himself going into their UFC 287 co-main event on April 9. The Brazilian submission artist spoke to ESPN MMA, saying that Masvidal’s back is “against the wall”, and that “it’s a bad day to be Jorge Masvidal” come April 9.

Masvidal, 38, alluded to potential retirement following a loss in his next bout, stating “If I lose, I’m pretty much calling it quits,” during an episode of the UFC 287 countdown. Burns, however, believes “it’s not a good look” for Masvidal, but admits his opponent could be motivating himself to put on a good performance.

Burns acknowledges that whether or not Masvidal shows up on April 9, he’s keen to “make him remember” what he said about retirement when they fight.

‘It’s Not a Good Day To Be Jorge Masvidal’: Burns on UFC 287

“You’re fighting at home; your back’s against the wall; and you’re fighting Gilbert Burns,” Burns refers to himself in the third person. “It’s not a good day to be Jorge Masvidal. So, I think he’s just put a lot of pressure on himself so he can [start the fight] crazy. That’s what I think.

“I’m going to make him remember that he [said he’d retire]. ” Burns sends a chilling threat to his adversary. “Whenever you start saying ‘retirement’, something is going wrong in your head.”

Not ‘A Good Look’: Burns Reflects on Masvidal’s Retirement Remarks

During an appearance on Morning Kombat on April 5, Burns reaffirmed his opinions on Masvidal’s retirement comments, saying “Personally, I would never say [going into a fight], ‘[if I lose] I’m retiring’. I just don’t think that’s a good look.”

Burns shows some superstition, “I’ve heard a couple of guys say ‘Oh if I win I’ll retire’. And these guys always lose.” He continues, “Me personally, I don’t like that look, [he says ‘if something happens I’ll retire.’] So he is already thinking about it, and I’m going to remind him [during the fight].” Burns echoed this same warning during his segment with ESPN.

Masvidal went further in-depth on his retirement plans when he appeared on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘ on March 22. When Rogan prompted Masvidal about how much longer he’d compete as a fighter, Masvidal replied, “I’m at American Top Team, the best gym in the f—ing world. We have numerous established killers right now, we have another world of guys coming up.

“Young, hungry, talented. Nobody [knows about them], they’re just f—ing killers, and I’ve just always felt like — when I come into the gym and I can’t hang with the pack. I can’t, you know, do a round with [one guy, and other guys after that], and I’m getting the worse end of it consistently,” Masvidal takes a deep breath. “I’ll call it quits because I don’t want to be a stepping stone for [anybody].”

It’s a high-stakes matchup for both men, with Burns pining for a second shot at the welterweight title, and the looming threat of retirement of an ageing Masvidal. The UFC 287 co-main is sure to be a fan-pleaser, as both men enter the octagon with something to prove.