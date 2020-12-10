UFC Great Makes Wild Comeback Claim: ‘I May Consider It’

Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo retired earlier this year, however he hasn’t stopped roasting his fellow fighters online. And on Wednesday, he made a wild comeback claim.

Current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is set to defend his title for the second time, taking on Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256 on December 12. While speaking with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, “God of War” said he’d rather fight Cejudo next rather than former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, should he get past Moreno on Saturday night.

Figueiredo was initially supposed to fight Garbrandt at UFC 255 on November 21, however “No Love” pulled out due to injury and was replaced by Alex Perez. God of War won via first-round submission.

Via the Brazilian’s translator and coach, Wallid Ismail, Figueiredo told ESPN he wants to shut “Triple C’s” mouth as he’s “talked a lot of s***.”

Cejudo promptly replied on Twitter to Figueiredo’s comments, saying that he would “consider” fighting God of War if he could make the same comments in English.

“Hey @Cody_Nolove wait in line! Looks like the #rentschamp still misses me more,” Triple C wrote. “@Daico_Deiveson if you can tell me in English I may consider it. But until then, go get hooked on phonics. #4everTripleC #bendtheknee.”

Hey @Cody_Nolove wait in line! Looks like the #rentschamp still misses me more.❤️@Daico_Deiveson if you can tell me in English I may consider it. But until then, go get hooked on phonics. #4everTripleC #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/xvPLv6FYvZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 9, 2020

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Cejudo Then Got Into It With Garbrandt on Twitter, With Triple C Ripping No Love’s Ability to Take a Punch & Garbrandt Calling Him a Coward

No Love hopes to get back to action in March 2021, and according to the following tweet, he’d rather fight Triple C than compete for the flyweight belt.

“Why do we need to wait March 6th, I gave you the date you pick the weight?” Garbrandt tweeted. “I don’t give a f*** about the title, if you proclaim yourself the king then don’t be a coward. Don’t run away when you are in your prime, the biggest fights lay ahead.”

A few hours later, Cejudo snapped back, taking aim at the former bantamweight champions chin:

“My legacy is written and will never be broken. You are what I call an appetizer before the main course. You simply have no juice for me playboy. Stay up, keep that chin nice and strong for me.”

My legacy is written and will never be broken. You are what I call a appetizer before the main course. You simply have no juice for me playboy. Stay up, keep that chin nice and strong for me. 💋 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/x9d5JZJDOw — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 10, 2020

No Love hit right back, pointing to Cejudo’s early retirement:

“Your legacy will be written as a coward who stepped down in his prime when his biggest fights are ahead. No king steps down in his prime there is no honor in that, the self-proclaimed king is weak and sensed the decline as the divisions rise, long live the coward!!”

“‘Nice one… I can’t believe your chin held up while posting this,'” Cejudo replied.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cejudo Retired After Defending His Bantamweight Title for the 1st Time

In a move rarely seen in MMA, a champion in their prime walked away from the sport while holding the belt. Triple C is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters on the planet and at 33 years old, the Olympic gold medalist retired after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May.

Cejudo was the bantamweight champion at the time, successfully defending his belt for the first time via second-round TKO. He walked away from the sport with a professional record of 16-2, with victories over the likes of Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes.

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz Called Out: ‘I’m Taking Everything You Worked For’