Greg Hardy Pursuing New Career After Parting Ways With UFC

Controversial sporting star Greg Hardy left the UFC earlier this year, and now he’s eyeing a future as a professional boxer.

A week after his TKO loss to Sergey Spivak in March, Hardy took to Instagram to confirm his promotional departure. “What a run, ya boy is far from done just got some fine tuning to do,” Hardy wrote. “Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly I appreciate my coaches, family, and the UFC for giving me the opportunity to shine bright.”

According to a recent report from MMA Junkie, Hardy will leave MMA on the backburner while he pursues his professional boxing debut in October. An opponent has yet to be announced.

The outlet reported: “Hardy will make his professional boxing debut Oct. 8 for Black Sheep Boxing promotions in Delray Beach, Fla. The opponent and number of rounds have not been finalized, a promotion official Sunday told MMA Junkie.”

The “Prince of War” has been finished three times in a row and his professional mixed martial arts record sits at 7-5, with one no contest. As reported by MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Hardy had fought out his UFC contract, which in turn led to his relationship ending with the promotion.

Hardy is a former defensive tackle for the NFL who was accused of domestic violence against an ex-girlfriend.

Hardy Said He Had to ‘Reevaluate’ Following His Latest Defeat

After suffering the loss to Spivak, Hardy took to Instagram to give his fans an update. He shared that he had “no excuses” for the loss and that he needed to “reevaluate.”

“I’m ok first of all for those who wana know,” Hardy wrote. “No excuses, gotta get better. I don’t know what to do but say sorry. More coming for the prince of War just gotta get my shit together. Thank you to the @ufc and @danawhite for being in my corner. Thank you coaches and training partners and agents @firstroundmgmt . Everyone did their job accept for me. This one is on me and there are no excuses for me lacking. I refuse to die but I have to reevaluate for sure.”

When the news was shared of Hardy’s boxing debut, the Prince of War posted a photo of himself wearing boxing gloves, writing on June 5: “When you got the dream locked in your sights and all you gotta do is pull the trigger. #dreamchaser.”

Hardy Fought 10 Times Inside the Octagon

Hardy made his professional MMA debut in June 2018 during Dana White’s Contender Series 9. He earned a sub-minute TKO over Austen Lane, and then later that year, he defeated Tebaris Gordon via TKO in 17 seconds at Dana White’s Contender Series 16.

He fought one more time in 2018, devastating Rasheem Jones by KO at Xtreme Fight Night 352.

The 3-0 record, along with his name, was enough to grant the heavyweight a shot inside the Octagon, where he stayed until his departure earlier this year.

He lost his promotional debut in 2019 to Allen Crowder after landing an illegal knee. He went on to compile a record of 4-4, with one no contest. His final three UFC fights ended with Hardy being finished in the first round via KO/TKO.