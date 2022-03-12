UFC Cuts Ties With Polarizing Heavyweight After Loss

The Greg Hardy experiment is officially over in the UFC.

The former NFL defensive tackle turned heavyweight appeared to announce that he’s been let go by the UFC after a third straight loss by knockout.

“What a run, ya boy is far from done just got some fine tuning to do,” Hardy wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly I appreciate my coaches, family, and the UFC for giving me the opportunity to shine bright.”

Hardy’s latest loss came to Moldovan Serghei Spivac in the first round. Hardy didn’t appear to lose consciousness during the KO but arose from the octagon mat confused.

“I’m ok first of all for those who wanna know,” Hardy wrote after the fight. “No excuses, gotta get better. I don’t know what to do but say sorry. More coming for the prince of War just gotta get my s–t together. Thank you to the UFC and Dana White for being in my corner. Thank you coaches and training partners and agents @firstroundmgmt. Everyone did their job [except] for me. This one is on me and there are no excuses for me lacking. I refuse to die but I have to reevaluate for sure.”

Hardy’s Contract Was Up With the UFC

The fight was the final of his UFC contract and Dana White was uncertain about his future in his post-fight press conference.

Dana White confirmed after #UFC272 that Greg Hardy fought out his contract. Would be surprised if he gets a new deal after 3 straight first-round losses. https://t.co/RjPV1kqoU5 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 6, 2022

The “Prince of War” made a name for himself on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. He registered a pair of knockout wins to make a name for himself — one coming in just 17 seconds. He went 7-2-1 through his first 10 fights but dropped his last three straight.

Many Have Questioned Hardy’s Future in the Sport

Hardy came with some initial baggage, which made the UFC signing him questionable from the start. He made a Pro Bowl in the NFL while with the Panthers in 2013 was hit with a suspension after he was alleged to have assaulted an ex-girlfriend by grabbing her, throwing her into furniture, strangling her and threatening to kill her.

Hardy’s profile as a former NFLer and freak athlete earned him a UFC roster spot that some felt he was unworthy of. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto felt it was time for the plug to be pulled on the experiment.

“Hardy repeated often he respected the sport and would train appropriately. Fast forward to now, I have my doubts on that. His cardio issues are well documented — and that’s even if you give him somewhat of a pass for having asthma,” Okamoto wrote after UFC 272. “He hasn’t had the easiest time making weight. His lack of grappling skill is blatantly apparent. That’s not showing respect for the sport. He’s taking up a roster spot he clearly does not deserve. There is nothing to even be intrigued by here anymore.”

Hardy was asked about what the future held for him prior to UFC 272 and hinted at a foray into boxing.

“It’s happening, bro,” he told reporters. “After this fight, I’m definitely [going to] try to pursue some boxing. But still doing MMA because that gold is in my mind and in my heart. I’m not ready for Tyson Fury yet, but Anthony Joshua – I would love to get in there and slap them boys up.”